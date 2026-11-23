The Browns are in a good position at 6-4 and have a chance to make the playoffs. While Cleveland is aiming to play in January, it should also keep an eye on the 2027 NFL Draft.

Cleveland still has issues to address, and here are some areas the Browns need to upgrade by the start of the 2027 season.

Quarterback

The Browns will be in the quarterback market come April, no matter how this season finishes. Deshaun Watson has done a solid job getting the Browns to six wins, but he's not the answer.

Watson likely won't be back with the Browns next season, as they'll probably cut him by March 13. Even if he is back in Cleveland, it will be on a shorter deal to be a bridge to the rookie.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after defeating the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns were unable to draft a quarterback in the first round of the past two drafts, and next year will be crucial for addressing this need. The quarterback class might not live up to expectations as some people anticipated coming into the season.

Still, more first-round options will be available than in the previous two drafts, when only four quarterbacks were selected — two in 2025 and two in 2026.

Center

The Browns will need to keep looking for offensive line help next year, even though they overhauled the entire offensive line last season. One position Cleveland has to look at is center.

Starting center Elgton Jenkins is on a two-year, $24 million deal with a possible out in the offseason. The Browns drafted Alabama center Parker Brailsford in the fifth round of the 2026 draft, but he suffered a hand/thumb injury in training camp that hindered his progress.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Parker Brailsford (52) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland could still believe Brailsford has a chance to be a starter, but the same franchise took Luke Wypler in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, and he's only made seven starts in his career. Many late-round picks don't see significant playing time in the NFL, so counting on Brailsford to be the starter might not be the best option.

Defensive End

Cleveland will need to address the defensive end position early in the draft. The Browns traded for Rams pass rusher Jared Verse in June, but he has yet to record a sack in 10 games. While it may be too early to panic about Verse, who is only in his third NFL season and recorded 12 sacks in 34 games with Los Angeles, the defensive end position will still require attention, regardless of his improvement this season.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) walks off the field during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Alex Wright will not play this season due to a torn Achilles he suffered in August. Sam Williams, Isaiah McGuire and Derek Barnett are all set to become free agents. Significant uncertainty surrounds the pass rush.

It is unclear if Wright will return to his usual form after his injury, and it's unknown who else will be on the roster at the position if these three players join new teams.