Pros and Cons of Moving Any of Browns Quarterbacks in 2026

At the current moment, the Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching in just over a month, it is likely one of them will be moved.

But who does Cleveland get rid of? Here are the pros and cons of moving each quarterback.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deshaun Watson

While many fans would be happy Deshaun Watson is off the team, the Browns would need a big offer to move their QB1 after his hot start to the season.

Outside of a happier fanbase, moving Watson would probably mean going all in on a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

As for the cons, winning and offensive production would likely take a hit at first until the next man up is able to get comfortable in Todd Monken's scheme.

Overall, a Deshaun Watson midseason move is very unlikely.

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shedeur Sanders

A potential Shedeur Sanders trade was rumored after New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending injury.

Since then, those rumors have been shut down, and New York has found their new guy in J.J. McCarthy.

Browns aren't looking to trade Shedeur Sanders, per @RuiterWrongFAN. pic.twitter.com/UB35kUR2Hj — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 5, 2026

But let's talk about the pros and cons of moving Shedeur.

The only pro of moving Sanders is the potential for a good trade package in return. If Cleveland could get a higher draft pick, it might be worth it. But do draft picks outweigh the numerous cons?

Not only would the fanbase hate Sanders' departure, but the Browns would also mortgage a potential future QB option. Many people aren't realizing that the time currently being spent by Sanders as QB is great time for the raw talent to sit, watch, learn, and develop.

With the way the season has started, it looks like Coach Monken will be at the helm in Cleveland for multiple years. Additionally, with Deshaun Watson being 31 years old and in the final year of his contract, it is crucial that the Browns have a young backup developing now to take over in the near future.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Gabriel

If there's a quarterback that sticks out among the four, it's Dillon Gabriel.

Pros to moving Gabriel would be sending him to a place where he wants to be. Off the field, it has been pretty clearly seen through the media that Gabriel isn't very happy in Cleveland. To be fair, if you had to move to Cleveland from Hawaii during the winter season, you might not be the happiest either.

On the field, Gabriel performed very well in the final preseason game this year against the Patriots. In the first half, he threw for three touchdowns. Basing a trade on recency bias from that game, compared to his poor regular-season action last season, could haul in a better trade package for the Browns.

On the other hand, there are not many cons at all when it comes to moving the former Heisman candidate. The only thing that looks bad on paper is the fact that Cleveland used a third-round pick on Gabriel, just to get rid of him the following year.

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Taylen Green (15) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylen Green

Taylen Green is at the bottom because the Browns simply won't move him.

This is because any move to be made would have to be cutting the 2026 sixth-round pick.

Coach Monken has also talked about potentially using Green in specialized sets this season. Clearly, the former Arkansas Razorback is staying with the Browns.