Ranking Every Browns Quarterback Since Baker Mayfield Left in 2022

The Cleveland Browns haven't been the most competitive team in the NFL in the 21st century.

But when the organization drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield out of the University of Oklahoma, everything pointed towards a turning point in the franchise's history.

He would go on to shine in Cleveland, taking the team to the playoffs, where they went on to upset the in-division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Eventually, though, Mayfield had a fall from grace after injuries derailed his ability to stay on the field and play effectively.

The front office made a change, trading for then-MVP-calibre quarterback Deshaun Watson, ushering in a new chapter for the franchise.

Across the next five years, the Browns would go on to flash 10 different quarterbacks, as none, even Watson, would replicate the success that Mayfield had. Veteran Joe Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs once, but put up a lackluster performance against the Texans, losing 45-14.

Browns made a terrible mistake pic.twitter.com/DflfYNiexj — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 18, 2026

When looking back, the Browns' front office would have likely never made the move for Watson and stuck with Mayfield, as sometimes the rocky road still gets you to the other side.

This weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 20, Mayfield and Watson will take on one another for the first time since the switch happened many years ago. The two sides will battle it out at James Raymond Stadium in Tampa, Fla., at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Here are the 10 quarterbacks the Browns have played since Mayfield left, ranked best to worst:

Joe Flacco throws as Shedeur Sanders looks on during Browns training camp July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Joe Flacco - 2023 & 2025

The clear No. 1 option, Flacco gave the Browns a memorable 2023 season after things looked bleak due to Watson's off-the-field and injury issues.

Taking over in Week 13, Flacco would lead the Browns to a 4-1 record to finish the year, posting 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He threw for over 250 yards in each contest and over 350 yards in two.

He may have had a short run in The Land, bowing out in the postseason with a loss to the Texans, but his production and stabilization of a rocky team put him at the top of the list.

Flacco also returned for a brief stint in 2025, serving as a mentor to both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders before leaving.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett watches from the sideline during the NFL football team's football training camp in Berea on Tuesday. Brissett Camp 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Jacoby Brissett - 2022

Brissett gets the spot just ahead of Jameis Winston, mainly due to his effectiveness across an entire campaign.

Starting 11 games in 2022, Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 64% of his passes along the way. He also posted an 88.9 passer rating and a 62.0 QBR, two of the higher marks on this list.

He led the Browns to a 4-7 record while under center, and for a player to come in and do that practically out of the blue at age 30 is impressive.

His turnover avoidance and efficiency made him a reliable bridge quarterback before Watson returned from suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Jameis Winston - 2024

Taking over for an injured Watson in 2024, Winston turned up the Browns' passing attack, throwing for 2,121 yards across seven games. He also passed for 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 61.1% of his passes.

Notably, in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos, Winston threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns on 58 passing attempts. He also threw for 200 yards or more six times that season.

He wasn't the prettiest quarterback, but when he was booming, he was fun to watch.

The now-32-year-old was also a big piece of Cleveland's locker room, carrying a supportive and caring mentality wherever he went.

As far as backups go, Winston was one of Cleveland's best.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with father Deion Sanders prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Shedeur Sanders - 2025 through 2026

Cleveland might have something in Sanders. But they seem too nervous to actually see what he has in the tank.

After playing in the final eight games of the 2025 season, starting six, Sanders finished his rookie season with a 3-4 record, 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also completed 56.6% of his passes.

In a Week 14 loss against the Tennessee Titans, Sanders threw for 364 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 42 attempts. He also tacked on a score on the ground, nearly leading the Browns back to a victory in a snowy game from Huntington Bank Field.

There's more upside to Sanders' future than Watson's, ranking the second-year pro just a slot higher.

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars rat EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Deshaun Watson - 2022 through 2026

Watson's not the worst name on the list, but he certainly isn't the best either.

The now-31-year-old seems far past his prime, but in his early days in Cleveland, he showed a little bit of promise.

In 2022, he passed for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions across six games, before replicating those numbers with 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions across six games in 2023. Across both seasons combined, he had an 8-4 record while under center.

However, his career on the field went downhill in 2024, 2025 and 2026, as injuries removed his ability to make plays, move outside the pocket and comfortably get the ball down the field.

While not being the worst on the list, the trade involving him certainly put the Browns behind the curve for the foreseeable future.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) elebrates with Cleveland Browns center Kingsley Eguakun (65) after a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Dillon Gabriel - 2025 through 2026

After Flacco's second stint in Cleveland didn't pan out through four starts, the Browns turned to the rookie out of Oregon, Dillon Gabriel, to lead the team back from a 1-4 start.

He wouldn't do much better than Flacco, though, going 1-5 with a 59.5% completion rate, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also threw for 937 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt and a 32.8% success rate.

While his numbers show a promising story, Gabriel couldn't march the offense down the field.

His lack of explosive and downfield plays led to him losing his starting job after being injured in a game against the Baltimore Ravens. He would end up backing up Sanders for the rest of his rookie season.

Nov 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker (10) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

7. PJ Walker - 2023

Walker was signed from the practice squad in the middle of the 2023 season after serving as a game-day elevation a few different times.

He would play in six games, starting two, throwing for 674 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. Struggling to get in a groove while on the field, he would somehow, someway always turn it on down the stretch.

He led two game-winning drives, one coming against the San Francisco 49ers and the other against the Indianapolis Colts.

Eventually, the late-season surge of Flacco pushed him off the field.

In such a wonky year, though, he did his job for Cleveland.

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) runs the ball as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

8. Dorian Thompson-Robinson - 2023 through 2024

Arguably one of the most confusing quarterbacks on this list, Thompson-Robinson spent quite a good chunk of time in Cleveland, just for him to be out of the league a year after leaving.

He saw time on the field due to a handful of injuries to Watson, seeing him finish his career in The Land with a 1-4 overall record across 2023 and 2024. He threw for 880 yards, one touchdown and 10 interceptions across 15 games.

Thompson-Robinson was last seen in the United Football League in early 2026, being drafted by the Orlando Storm.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jeff Driskel (12) reacts after throwing an interception in the first quarter during a Week 18 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. Jeff Driskel - 2023

Posting a 50% completion rate, 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, Driskel did all he could in a Week 18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-13.

He spent the game under center for the Browns following an excellent season led by Flacco, with the Browns looking to keep their veteran healthy for the postseason.

Like the next quarterback on the list, he falls so far down on the list due to the reason he suited up for the squad.

The Browns didn't necessarily need him, using him as a game-eater to close out the regular season.

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe (2) makes a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

10. Bailey Zappe - 2024

Zappe became the Browns' 40th quarterback to start for the franchise since 1999, making him one of the names that stand out the most on the list. Unfortunately, it's obviously not for a good reason.

He played one game, a Week 18 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, posting a 51.6% completion rate on 31 passes, going for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He picked up eight first downs and recorded a long of 30.

Due to him playing in a meaningless outing for Cleveland, one where they lost 35-10 to finish the season 3-14, he rounds out the list in the 10th spot.