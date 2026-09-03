Ranking the Deepest Position Groups on the Cleveland Browns' Roster

When you are building an NFL team, you can’t just focus on the starters at each position. Throughout the long NFL season, it is uber important to have depth at every position, as injuries and poor play inevitably happen.

For Cleveland’s roster, the depth at quarterback has been the center of conversation this year, as it always is, but the roster has been shaken up at many different positions. The offensive line has been flipped on its head, as Cleveland utilized free agency and the draft to upgrade the room.

One of those groups comes in at three in Cleveland’s deepest position groups:

3. Offensive Tackles

This concept may be hard to understand after last year’s round about of tackles, including the names of Cornelius Lucas and Cam Robinson, struggled to protect the quarterback. But Cleveland has released Lucas and Robinson, making room for newcomers Spencer Fano at left tackle and Tyus Howard and Austin Barber at right tackle.

Fano will get the start from day one, with Dawand Jones backing him up, who we’ve seen be solid at either tackle position when he is healthy. Cleveland traded for Howard on the right side, and while he hasn’t been the best in run blocking, he projects to be a huge upgrade over the combination of Jack Conklin and KT Leveston last season, especially in the pass game.

Barber will be behind Howard on the right, but don’t be surprised if he gets playing time sooner rather than later. The Browns traded up for him in the third round, and he has already shown his versatility to kick inside and play guard.

2. Defensive Tackles

The Browns utilized a top-five pick on this position last year on Mason Graham, who has already shown he can be the anchor for this defense down low. Next to him, you have a veteran in Maliek Collins, who played in just 12 games last year but was dominant in those games, racking up a career-high 6.5 sacks.

Behind those two guys, Cleveland has some young, untapped talent in Adin Huntington and Mike Hall Jr. Both of these guys played under 200 snaps last season, but have flashed the potential to be great rotation players on that line.

1. Linebackers

This is the position group for the Browns that I feel has the most established guys coming back. Leading the group is reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger in the middle; next to him will be free-agent acquisition Quincy Williams, a former All-Pro looking to bounce back.

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold projects to be the Browns' third linebacker in their base defense and has earned lots of pedigree as an undrafted rookie making the roster two years in a row, and now looking to step up into a starting role.

Winston Reid is another good depth piece in this group as a third-year guy who has gotten the lay of the land. Rookie Justin Jefferson maintains that play as he looks to be a contributor in year one.