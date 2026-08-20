Recent Cleveland Browns Signee Opts to Enter College Football Transfer Portal

The Cleveland Browns continue to seek depth at the tight end position. That explained the recent signing of Dae'quan Wright, who went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2026.

The 6-foot-4 tight end was an intriguing signing, but will not be a member of the Browns this season. The reason why has fans and analysts talking about the state of college football.

Recent Browns signee opts to go back to college

Wright is part of a group of athletes who were successfully granted a restraining order to return to college after heading to the pros. In the past, signing an NFL contract automatically prevented a player from returning to college football. Now, the courts are weighing in to decide the matter.

Reporter Matt Zenitz shared the news that Wright had officially entered the transfer portal.

Cleveland Browns tight end Dae’Quan Wright has entered the college transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



The former Ole Miss star is currently on the Browns’ roster. pic.twitter.com/0uvkWI7zk4 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 20, 2026

We saw players drafted to the NBA return to college basketball last year, and now the same appears to be coming for college football. The move comes in response to new NCAA eligibility rules giving players five years in college. The odd aspect of this is the fact Wright was in NFL camps this summer, gained experience, and will now take that to a lower level of competition.

This is a complex situation and one that will go through the courts and force the NCAA to decide if this is fair. But what does it mean for the Browns?

It's not like Wright was a top draft pick or someone who was going to be a savior on offense in 2026. But this does create a new precedent where players can test the NFL waters, only to return to college football if they have remaining eligibility.

NFL training camps may now be used as a place for players to show off their skills, only to enter the college transfer portal and receive a nice payday from a university.

Essentially, this changes the whole undrafted free agent process. Teams may now be hesitant to give roster spots to players who still have a fifth year of college eligibility remaining.

The ramifications are much more serious for the college game than the pro game. However, it is still a new wrinkle for NFL GMs to deal with as they build their rosters during the summer.

Wright's departure continues the Browns' current search for tight end help, as the unit is incredibly thin behind Harold Fannin Jr. this season.