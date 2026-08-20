Winners and Losers From Cleveland Browns Joint Practice Against Buffalo Bills

A huge day of training camp is in the books for the Cleveland Browns, who held their own against the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

Even though Bills quarterback Josh Allen came to Berea with sizzling accuracy, the Browns held their own against one of the best teams in the NFL.

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers from this joint practice as it pertains to the Browns.

Winner: Browns RB Dylan Sampson

After practice, Browns head coach Todd Monken told reporters that starting running back Quinshon Judkins is dealing with something minor, so the team held him out of today’s joint session. It had nothing to do with the dust up at Tuesday's practice that caused Monken to end action early.

Dylan Sampson, who has had a nice camp, capitalized on the opportunity.

He caught a plethora of checkdowns from Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and that should be a big element of his role this season. He also exploded for a few big runs, including in the final 11-on-11 period of practice.

Loser: Browns defense

Cleveland’s defense was on the unfortunate end of facing Josh Allen this afternoon.

Buffalo’s offense doesn’t have tantalizing playmakers, but Allen makes it look so easy and effortless. He pushes the ball down the field with ease and always knows the soft spot in the defense.

Speaking of soft spots, in the 11-on-11 period at the end of practice, Allen capitalized on a blown coverage, connecting with Dalton Kincaid on the longest touchdown of practice.

Winner: Browns QB Taylen Green

While all eyes were on Watson and Sanders, Green took full advantage of his limited reps versus Buffalo’s back defenders.

The 6-foot-6 quarterback put together a wildly entertaining redzone period where he threw a touchdown to wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and rushed for another score.

"First of all, he's so damn smart. I mean that dude's smart as heck,” Monken said about Green after practice. “To go out there and function when we hardly ever give him reps? I mean, I love that dude."

Cleveland Browns sixth-round pick Taylen Green received some high praise from head coach Todd Monken:



"First of all, he's so damn smart. I mean that dude's smart as heck. To go out there and function when we hardly ever give him reps? I mean, I love that dude." pic.twitter.com/SmPcCrxL3g — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) August 20, 2026

Green will get preseason action in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

Loser: Defensive line depth at EDGE

The defensive line was one of the thinnest positions on this entire roster. And then against the Bills, defensive end Alex Wright was carted to the locker room.

Monken didn't have an immediate update on Wright following Thursday’s practice. However, if it’s a serious injury, the Browns will be in a brutal spot. They tried to sign free agent pass rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Za’Darius Smith this summer, but both opted for other destinations.

Wright is supposed to start on Cleveland’s defense on the other side of Jared Verse.

Winner: KC Concepcion

Even though Denzel Boston’s big catch radius has been one of the storylines from camp, Concepcion reminded everyone that he was a first round pick against the Bills on Thursday.

Even though Concepcion is a smaller receiver in stature, he’s made some mammoth leaping plays through contract during this training camp. During joint practices, Concepcion was chippy, talking smack to Buffalo’s defense.

Concepcion caught two long passes from Watson, which were the offensive highlights of Thursday’s practice.

Loser: Fans who hate Browns mock drafts

The joint practice against Buffalo showcased to Cleveland what a franchise quarterback looks like. The only issue? That quarterback was wearing a Bills uniform.

Watson and Sanders both took snaps with the starters. But neither quarterback has separated themselves in this competition.

That will likely lead the Browns to April, where the 2027 NFL Draft quarterback class is expected to be one of the best in recent history.