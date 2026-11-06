Cleveland Native and Former NFL Player Calls Out Jared Verse's Recent Comments

When Jared Verse joined the Cleveland Browns this past offseason, he quickly emerged as a leader both on the field and off.

He was seen numerous times helping the younger members of the team, including recently drafted offensive tackle Spencer Fano, while also maintaining a consistent presence in the media spotlight as he hyped up the Browns' potential for the 2026 season.

But as the year has ticked along, Verse has put himself in some uncomfortable situations.

That mouth that led to him being beloved his first few months now has him in hot water, especially following a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend, 27-6. All week leading up to the game, Verse bantered with the Steelers' Cam Heyward and called out numerous aspects of their game.

Obviously, as the scoreline shows, he wasn't able to back it up.

Cleveland native and former NFL offensive lineman LeCharles Bentley recently spoke out and criticized how loud Verse has been off the field and how quiet he has been on the field.

"I had a friend growing up… he always wanted to start fights with folks… it was cool for a while, until I realized, he just talked too much," a post on X from Bentley wrote. We stopped being friends when he got beat up for talking and I didn’t help. But he learned a lesson… stop talkin."

I had a friend growing up… he always wanted to start fights with folks… it was cool for a while, until I realized, he just talked too much. We stopped being friends when he got beat up for talking and I didn’t help. But he learned a lesson… stop talkin. #LessonLearned https://t.co/P1OTOtPI8S — LeCharles Bentley (@64AMDG) November 5, 2026

Verse has seemingly been all bark, no bite, to begin the season, as through eight games he has a whopping 18 combined tackles, 10 solo, and four tackles for a loss. He has yet to record a sack, but has gotten into the backfield to at least produce six quarterback hits.

Either way, that productivity off the edge ranks him towards the bottom of the league in multiple areas.

To add insult to injury, Verse tried to blame the situations the defense has been put in for his inability to affect the game.

“I think attention has been focused on me not doing enough on this aspect, that aspect, I don’t think we’ve been getting enough 3rd and longs to put myself in the position to get the stats,” Verse said recently.

“I think attention has been focused on me not doing enough on this aspect, that aspect, I don’t think think we’ve been getting enough 3rd and longs to put myself in the position to get the stats,” Jared Verse on his lack of production this season. pic.twitter.com/0T8eD5RAOb — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 5, 2026

Bentley's comments echo the sentiment that a lot of people around the league seem to be feeling right now about Verse. For how vocal he has been, he just simply hasn't backed up the talk with productivity on the gridiron.

There is still plenty of season left to play, giving the freshly 26-year-old time to rebound and prove the doubters wrong, but he may want to lay low and pull himself out of the spotlight.

The Browns return to the field on Sunday, Nov. 8, for a road matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The two sides will go toe-to-toe at 1:00 p.m. EST from Caesars Superdome.