Shedeur Sanders May Not Be Starting, But He's Making an Impact in Cleveland

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Shedeur Sanders gave back to the city of Cleveland.

Appearing at East Cleveland schools Kirk Middle and Caledonia Elementary, the 24-year-old gave away 500 backpacks full of supplies to students. He also got the kids pizzas from Pizza Hut and ice cream from Pammy's Ice Cream.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders was in East Cleveland today, giving away 500 backpacks full of supplies to students at Kirk Middle and Caledonia Elementary.



The kids also got treated to Pizza Hut and Pammy's Ice Cream.



There were LOTS of smiles and squeals from excited kids today. pic.twitter.com/Relp4IN95v — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 22, 2026

Reported on by News 5 Cleveland's Camryn Justice, the kids were touched by Sanders' kindness and willingness to give back. In interviews done with some, students were appreciative of the things they received.

"I got a new bookbag... so crazy," one said. Another yelled, "he touched my hand!"

While Sanders may not be on the field yet, with Deshaun Watson starting through the first three weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season, he has shown that making an impact doesn't have to happen on the field.

"I chose two schools in East Cleveland because I understand," Sanders said in an interview with Justice. "I got a lot of people that have been telling me about the city, about the areas and everything, and I felt like, 'Why not?' I like going to different places a lot of people wouldn't go and show the positive side of things because if you just look online and stuff, you only see the negativity about parts of East Cleveland and different parts of Cleveland."

The NFL recognized his generosity, naming him the NFLPA's Week 3 Community MVP, an award that recognizes a player's positive impact in their city.

"In recognition, each week during the regular season, the NFLPA Community MVP program honors one player who has made a positive impact in his hometown or team city," the NFLPA website reads. "For being named a Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to the player’s nonprofit of choice so that they can continue to make a difference."

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi confirmed that the $10,000 donation from the NFLPA will go towards Sanders' Legendary Impact Foundation.

This isn't the first time Sanders has gone out of his way to build a deeper connection with the community. Back in June, he helped organize the Garden Valley Fun Fest, a festival that gave children affected by the explosion at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments on Cleveland's East Side an opportunity to come together.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) signs a fans jersey prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in the early spring, rumors swirled that he went to different schools once a week and gave them pizzas, an act that came without the cameras following him.

In his rookie season, even though he was focused on locking down the starting job, he routinely found ways to give back to the fans. He sent a signed jersey to a seven-year-old fan who reached out to him on social media, and even gifted a new car to an Avon mother whose car had broken down.

While he may not be the Browns' face under center just yet, he has already put himself out in the community.

Sanders and the Browns will host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, Sept. 27, for the home opener from Huntington Bank Field.