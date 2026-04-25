The Cleveland Browns' Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 4 Through 7

With Rounds 2 and 3 in the books, the Cleveland Browns are staying locked in at their most pressing positions of need.

Cleveland was able to find top-tier talent widely mocked for Round 1 during the second day of selections, adding Washington wideout Denzel Boston (39th overall) and Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (58) in the second round, and snatching Florida tackle Austin Barber (86).

That makes it a double dip for Cleveland at both the offensive tackle and wide receiver positions after picking up Spencer Fano (9th overall) and KC Concepcion (24th) in the first.

Here’s what we should expect next from the Browns:

What Are Cleveland’s Top Remaining Needs for the Last Four Rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Browns have done very little effort to hide where their interests were throughout the whole pre-draft process, using up most of their time on wideouts and offensive tackles.

After the first three rounds, the menu has opened up completely. Almost every position is in play now, so let’s walk through them.

Tight end might be the most pressing need at the moment, after fan favorite David Njoku said his goodbyes as a free agent. Top remaining prospects include N.C. State’s Justin Joly, Texas’ Jack Endries or Baylor’s Michael Trigg.

Edge rusher is another position that seems unresolved for Cleveland, after backing down from the A.J. Epenesa signing. The Browns should be looking on their board at names like Ohio State’s Caden Curry and Indiana’s Mikail Kamara, both a bit undersized at defensive end but relentless when rushing the passer. This would be more of a depth addition than a future starter pickup.

Head coach Todd Monken has offered very little in regards to last years’ third-rounder Dillon Gabriel, with most of his comments regarding the quarterback position centered around Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Adding another passer with one of the five remaining picks is an option, possibly in the last round. Keep an eye out for Texas Tech Behren Morton here.

A new running back to pick up some of the slack after Jerome Ford left via free agency is also a possibility. Arkansas’ Mike Washington might merit a trade up back into the fourth round, for the Browns.

Finally, there’s no such thing as having too many cornerbacks on an NFL roster Miami’s Keionte Scott, Oregon’s Jadon Canady and Arizona State’s Keith Abney II could make sense for Cleveland.

Although unlikely, it might be a while before Cleveland gets called on stage to make a pick again in the 2026 NFL since the team has no fourth-round pick at the moment. If the Browns don’t move back up, we might see plenty of them at the top of the fifth, with four picks in that range. However, a number of the names mentioned above would be gone.

It’s hard to envision general manager Andrew Berry sitting out the fourth round, given a few of the names still available in the draft, so expect a little more wheelin’ and dealin’ on the Browns’ behalf.