The Cleveland Browns will have a chance to unwind during their bye in Week 11 before gearing up again for the home stretch of the season, one that could still deliver a postseason berth.

Usually, the time off is great for players coming back from injury, but it also affords a chance to refocus for a number of guys who might be losing some steam as the campaign progresses.

Here are five Cleveland Browns who could end up benefiting the most from the team’s bye week:

Isaiah Bond, wide receiver

Bond was supposed to be a big factor for the Browns’ offense in multiple receiver sets, but his role seems to be shrinking.

Bond hasn’t seen a target in the team’s last five games, with his contributions coming only on special teams, where he’s taken over kick-returning duties. For the year, he’s caught five balls for 86 yards, and if he keeps his current pace, he’ll end the season with nine receptions for 146 yards, way below the 18 catches for 338 yards he compiled last year as a rookie.

Maybe the week off will allow Bond to figure out how to get back into the lineup and recover some of the lost targets that he saw at the start of a very promising year.

Spencer Fano, offensive tackle

The first-round rookie has been struggling off the edge lately, particularly since the ugly loss at Pittsburgh.

Expecting a rookie to slump during the year while playing a high-pressure position is totally normal, so there’s no need to sound the alarm. But Fano might benefit from using this week to take a step back, catch his breath, and then roll up his sleeves again for what’s coming up next.

Mason Graham, defensive tackle

Graham started out 2026 with a bang, collecting four tackles through the first three games. He has had none since.

After an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain forced him to miss two games, Graham returned to the lineup. But he’s struggled at times, along with the rest of the defensive line.

Graham went two full games without a single stat, although he did record three tackles for a loss on the road against the Steelers and a quarterback hit against the Saints. And while Graham’s sacks are missed, the Browns’ run defense needs solid improvement, fast.

Ronnie Hickman, safety

The fourth-year defensive back missed last weekend’s matchup against the Texans due to a concussion, so he needs all the rest he can get at this point.

If all goes as expected, Hickman will retake his starting spot alongside Grant Delpit in no time.

Jared Verse, defensive end

The mental block was supposed to be gone. The first sack in a Browns uniform has yet to arrive.

Perhaps no one in Cleveland’s organization needs the week off more than Verse, who's working with a psychiatrist to shake off the criticism after 10 sackless games and re-center his focus on just playing the game the way he knows how.

Verse’s snap percentage on defense has dipped a little over the past two weeks, so having the bye at Week 11 could do wonders for his body, too.