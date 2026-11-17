The Browns are finding ways to secure unexpected victories, as shown again on Sunday. Cleveland found itself trailing 17-0 at the start of the second quarter against the Houston Texans, but rallied to win 27-24.

Much of this success can be attributed to the Browns' head coach, Todd Monken.

Monken has boosted players' confidence and created a new culture that empowers them to win in any situation. In many ways, the Browns mirror Monken, who has an inspiring underdog story of his own.

The 60-year-old head coach has spent 37 years working toward his dream of walking the sidelines as an NFL head coach. Monken began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Division II Grand Valley State and worked his way up through various coaching roles over the years. However, he never had a chance to be an NFL head coach until the Browns hired him at 59, just a few weeks before his 60th birthday.

Monken took on difficult jobs in both college and NFL ranks to become an NFL head coach, and he never stopped fighting for that dream. It sounds like what the Browns do every Sunday: never stop fighting until the final whistle blows.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins even thinks the Browns take on Monken's personality.

"We're a reflection of our head man. You know what I'm saying? He's a gritty, gritty [expletive] old, you know what I'm saying? And we do our best to show that," Collins said on Sunday, via Chris Easterling.

Browns have four double-digit comeback wins this season

In four of their six wins this season, the Browns overcame double-digit deficits, trailing by 10 points against the Buccaneers (Week 2), Ravens (Week 6), 14 points against the Titans (Week 7) and 17 points against the Texans (Week 10).

All six wins came on a fourth-quarter game-winning drive led by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns might not have the talent advantage in most of these games, but they've shown they have the fight and heart to pull out these wins. There is no reason why the Texans should have lost a 17-point lead to the Browns, especially given all the talent Houston has. But the Browns just wanted it more, which reflects on Monken.

Cleveland will head into its bye week and then return to play the Las Vegas Raiders on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 12.

A win would improve the Browns' record to 7-4, putting them in a good position for a wild-card playoff spot.