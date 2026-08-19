Todd Monken Sheds Light on Why He Abruptly Ended Browns Training Camp Practice

The head coach of the Cleveland Browns confirmed the reason why Tuesday’s training camp practice ended with time remaining on the clock.

On Wednesday afternoon, Browns coach Todd Monken told reporters that the defensive line getting too close to the quarterback, and making contact with the quarterback, was the reason why practice ended early.

“I love how our guys practice,” Monken said. “But there comes a time where Browns have to take care of Browns, and that’s part of it. We have to be able to practice together and take care of each other.”

Monken said it wasn’t malicious, but they have to take care of each other and he felt like Tuesday was enough.

Browns head coach Todd Monken on abruptly ending yesterday’s practice:



“Browns have to take care of Browns.” pic.twitter.com/jOfAU20MtZ — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) August 19, 2026

Inside the stoppage

Running into the quarterback is always a no-no in practice. Even running back Quinshon Judkins got hit, which the offensive coaching staff didn’t enjoy. Monken explained that the concern isn’t injury, it’s that somebody is going to go down, falling on someone, resulting in a turned ankle.

The defensive line has dominated the entire offseason. Even though Cleveland’s new-look offensive line group is coming together, this defense is still ahead of the offense.

On Wednesday, Monken repeatedly applauded the physicality of his Browns so far. They love to practice and work together. Monken stated that he’d much rather have physical practices than relaxed training camp sessions, stating that he’d rather have to pull players off of the practice field because they’re too amped up, and if the coaching staff needs to pull back, they will.

What’s next?

The Browns will host the Buffalo Bills for joint practices on Thursday in Berea ahead of their preseason game. Following the preseason opener loss against the Chicago Bears, the Browns will be looking forward to facing off against another team.

But Monken understands the importance of prioritizing good work in this joint practice instead of causing fights. Monken said he doesn’t know how to entirely prevent fighting, as coaches will always tell players they’ll get kicked out of practice for brawling.

The team won’t do one-on-one drills against Buffalo. So, Browns fans won’t get to see Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston directly competing with Buffalo’s secondary. But Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson will both get some starting reps, and there will be plenty of seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 periods to face Buffalo.

Thursday will be a long practice with the objective of getting the Browns fully prepared for the remainder of their preseason.