What the Browns Need To Do To Stay Atop the AFC North Standings Moving Forward

Ever since the AFC North was created back in 2002, the Cleveland Browns have never won the division.

In fact, the last division win they had was almost 40 years ago in 1989.

After the week four victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns sat in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Here are some things the Browns will need to do for the remainder of the season if they want to rewrite history:

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establish an identity and culture

Who are the 2026 Cleveland Browns?

Right now, they are a young team with a first-year head coach. Yet somehow they are winning games.

If the Browns can nail down who they are and what it means to be a Cleveland Brown, they can run with that juice for the rest of this season.

The main example of the last time the Browns truly had a culture and identity was in 2018 when former Brown Jarvis Landry gave that iconic speech in an offseason meeting.

Last time the #Browns were featured on Hard Knocks included this viral moment from Jarvis Landry: pic.twitter.com/0GVVSnFCR5 https://t.co/bXAOV89xww — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) June 17, 2024

Find consistency on the field

At times this season, we have seen the Browns pull off some incredible plays and scoring drives. In the same breath, we have also seen some moments of pretty ugly football.

The AFC North is by no means an easy division to win. Some people around the league even consider it the toughest division based off of how tough each team plays.

If the Browns want to claim the title of division champs, they need to find ways to get themselves out of offensive slumps

Head Coach Todd Monken needs to string his guys together throughout the game and motivate them to find new ways to be successful.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Play clean football

In the first four games, the Browns have 43 penalties for 297 penalty yards.

Averaging over 10 penalties per game is a recipe for failure, especially when they get to those hard-fought, close divisional games.

Additionally, there have been other moments where the offensive line lets a defender scream through gaps untouched, the defense gets beat deep, and special teams makes errors like turning the ball over on a kickoff.

Good football teams don't make the simple mistakes. If they do, they find ways to climb themselves out of the hole.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Adin Huntington (98) reacts after a tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Play the full 60 minutes

The last thing, and maybe most important thing the Browns need to do is to not give up no matter what.

In years past, Cleveland has been known to get themselves in a bad spot in games. From there, you could clearly see from the couch at home that the guys had lost hope and given up that week.

This falls on the shoulders of Monken. No matter what, you can't give up. Not with a quarter left, two minutes left, or even 10 seconds.

You have to play a full 60 minutes of football.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns fans react in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's nothing more Browns fans want than seeing the team do well.

If the Browns can string together some wins, beat the AFC North rivals, and finish the season on a high note then maybe a division win is in the books

Regardless, hopefully Browns fans enjoyed the time the team sat in first place during the 2026 season.