The Las Vegas Raiders' outing against the Denver Broncos will go down as a loss, but it could be argued that the Raiders won in many ways that may not matter until next season. Las Vegas overcame a slow start on offense to give the Broncos a run for their money.

It is more than clear that the Raiders are still a few players away from beating the league's best teams. However, the last two weeks have also confirmed that when they are clicking on all cylinders, they can at least compete against the league's best for a full four quarters.

That, in itself, is progress from their 3-14 campaign last season. Below are four instant reactions to Las Vegas' Week 11 loss to Denver.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (not pictured) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Defense Keeps Building/They Are Not That Far Off

It wasn't pretty, but maybe that is how the Raiders' defense needs to win games. Furthermore, it was pretty good compared to the weeks before Weeks 10 and 11. In Week 11, the Raiders' defense held the Broncos to 50 yards rushing in the first half.

This is after multiple weeks of allowing opposing teams to run for nearly or over 100 yards before halftime. Slowing down Denver's ground game early and making crucial stops through the air with their shaky defensive backfield helped keep the team in the game until Las Vegas' offense woke up.

The unit still has several roster issues that must be addressed this offseason. Still, the unit held Bo Nix to a 66.9 rating in the first half. Las Vegas' defensive backfield did its job on Sunday.

They have had more than a few forgettable moments this season, but given how long the unit has to go each game without the offense sustaining drives or scoring points, it is hard to deny the progress they have made this season, especially over the past two weeks.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) lies on the field with an apparent injury against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ailing Raiders Interior Defensive Line

Las Vegas entered Week 11 missing interior defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, arguably the defensive line's best run stopper in the middle. The Raiders lost two more interior defensive linemen before halftime, as Tim Keenan and Adam Butler sustained injuries.

JJ Pegues also left the game early due to an injury.

The Raiders have suffered injuries to Thomas Booker and Foley Fatukasi this season, and they moved on from Jonah Laulu. Denver ran for 50 yards in the first half. They ran for 41 yards in the third quarter. Las Vegas is extremely thin along the interior defensive line.

The Raiders' front office must thoroughly address their interior defensive line this offseason. It will rank behind their cornerbacks and interior offensive line on their to-do list.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Offense May Have Figured Some Things Out

It took nearly the entire first half, but it looked like Fernando Mendoza's first two starts against stout defenses are already paying off. Initially, Week 11 looked like a continuation of the second half of Week 10 for Las Vegas' offense. Then, the play-calling and execution finally clicked for the Raiders.

In the second quarter, the Raiders' offense manufactured two scoring drives spanning at least 65 yards. Then, in the third quarter, Las Vegas' defense stopped the Broncos on fourth-and-short, giving the offense a short field to work with. Mendoza and the Raiders capitalized with a touchdown.

The touchdown featured a solid mix of plays that kept the Broncos off balance. For Las Vegas' offense to play as well as it did from the second quarter on, without the best tight end in the league, makes it fair to believe the Raiders really are just a few added players away.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Support, Mendoza Can Get It Done

Las Vegas' defense showed what it can do when its offense can sustain drives and score points. Mendoza showed what he could do without his best pass-catcher. With more time, practice, and game repetitions, it is fair to believe he will be the franchise quarterback they expect him to be.

Mendoza missed multiple passes that a more experienced Mendoza likely would have completed. It takes more than one game for quarterbacks and receivers to get their timing down. Sunday was another loss, but it was also more valuable game experience for the rookie quarterback.

Sunday's near-comeback win makes it fair to wonder what this season could have been like with Mendoza getting more experience earlier. Sunday's loss also makes it fair to wonder how good Mendoza and the offense will be under Klint Kubiak with an improved roster next season.