The Cleveland Browns face many major decisions going into the 2027 offseason. At 6-4 entering the bye, the Browns have seven games left to evaluate their roster and decide what comes next at quarterback.

The Watson Dilemma

Prior to the 2026 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Browns would move on from who they once thought was their franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Cleveland acquired Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick from Houston in 2022 for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and two fourth-round picks.

Despite high expectations, Watson struggled to deliver in his first four seasons with Cleveland. An 11-game suspension and injuries limited him to 19 games, during which he threw for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Watson and new head coach Todd Monken, however, had other plans.

The Comeback

Despite major pushback, Watson was named the Browns' starter for the 2026 season. Cleveland opened with a loss to Jacksonville, but Watson has since led the game-winning drive in all six of the Browns’ victories.

Watson has thrown for 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s topped 300 yards in each of his last three starts, but he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in his last four. His play late in games is what makes the case for bringing him back for another year.

The Cost of Building a Bridge

In March 2025, Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam said the team “took a big swing and miss” with Watson. Now Cleveland has to consider whether he could serve as a bridge while the team develops a younger quarterback.

The Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam said "the team is still recovering from a big swing and a miss on Deshaun Watson."



He adds, "hold me and Dee accountable". pic.twitter.com/okFloN5tOE — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) March 31, 2025

Watson could command a large amount of money, more than Browns fans may expect, to return to Cleveland as that bridge. Looking at the recent quarterback market, names like Aaron Rodgers and Jacoby Brissett come to mind when trying to compare what a contract may look like.

Pittsburgh guaranteed Aaron Rodgers $22 million for 2026, while Arizona guaranteed Jacoby Brissett $15.5 million. Those deals suggest a one-year contract around $18 million before incentives could be a realistic starting point for Watson.

That would be a new expense for Cleveland.

The Browns still have roughly $86.2 million in cap charges left from Watson’s fully guaranteed $230 million contract, before any insurance credits.

A Divided Fanbase

The Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson divided the fan base amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from his time in Houston.

If Cleveland considers an extension, the team has to decide whether another season with Watson as a bridge quarterback is worth prolonging what many fans see as a dark chapter in franchise history.

#Browns HC Todd Monken on how Deshaun Watson has turned things around from the Bills preseason game where he called out fans who booed him:



"When we met after that, it really wasn't about his physical traits; it was really where you are mentally and emotionally...'Did you get… pic.twitter.com/aAhPQt54Kh — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 16, 2026

Watson already knows Monken’s offense and could give a younger quarterback time to learn it before taking over. The arrangement would make sense only if Watson were comfortable mentoring that player and stepping aside when the Browns felt he was ready.

Plenty of Time

The Browns still have time to make a decision on Watson. With seven games left, Cleveland can see whether Watson stays healthy and sustains the play that has put him in the Comeback Player of the Year conversation.

Watson has given the Browns a reason to consider another year. How he finishes the season will help them decide what that year is worth.