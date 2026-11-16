Wild Stat Shows How Clutch The Browns Have Been This Season

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a very inspiring victory on Sunday over the Houston Texans, winning 27-24 after Houston scored on their first three drives of the game. Cleveland then went on to score the next 20 points of the game, leading 20-17 after three quarters.

After a long missed field goal from Andre Szmyt, Houston capitalized on a long pass interference called on Myles Harden and punched it in to lead by four with nine minutes to go. Deshaun Watson then got picked off on a pass that went off Blake Whiteheart’s hands; two more three-and-outs were forced by the Browns defense.

Then it was time for Watson to do what he has done better than any quarterback in the league: go win the game. The Browns did just that, as Watson completed a strike to Harold Fannin Jr., who rumbled his way to the Houston five-yard line, and then Judkins punched it in for the eventual game-winning score.

The Browns are the first team in NFL history whose first six wins of a season all come by 4 points or fewer, according to ESPN Research. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 15, 2026

That stat says a lot about this group and who is in the lead of the Browns: head coach Todd Monken. While some fans might not think this way of winning is sustainable, you will take any win you can get in this league.

Over the last two years under Kevin Stefanski, the Browns went 6-10 in one-score games; this season under Monken, Cleveland is 6-2 in the same criteria.

Another stat that shows how great Cleveland has been this season in terms of comeback victories, from Daniel Oyefusi, is that Cleveland now has four double-digit comeback wins this year, which is tied for the most by a team through the first 10 games in NFL history.

Watson has now led his sixth game-winning drive of the season, proving his coach right in putting him right back into the lineup after he had to miss a game with a concussion.

The Browns are keeping pace with the top of the AFC North, as the Bengals and Steelers match up on Sunday Night Football, and the winner will take the lead of the division. Cleveland will finally get their bye week next week, before staying home for the next three weeks.

Those home games range from facing up against rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in Week 12, then the divisional foe, Cincinnati Bengals, led by MVP candidate Joe Burrow; former coach Kevin Stefanski brings his Atlanta Falcons into Cleveland for an emotional matchup to cap off the homestand.