3 Browns Poised To Breakout in TNF Showdown Against Steelers

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with a heated rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Here are 3 Browns players who have a chance to have their breakout game.

HM. Jared Verse

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only reason Jared Verse makes this list is that, according to the stat sheet, he has not yet recorded his first sack as a Cleveland Brown.

Outside of the quarterback-hunting statistic, Verse has definitely made his impact by constantly pressuring opposing quarterbacks along with elevating his teammates around him.

Based on the fact that the Browns have been able to sack quarterbacks like Bryce Young, I can easily see Jared Verse getting home at least once against a 42 year old Aaron Rodgers.

3. Austin Barber

Browns tackle Austin Barber is greeted by a youth football team as he takes the field at Browns training camp, July, 31, 2026, in Berea. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the 86th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns selected offensive lineman Austin Barber from Florida.

Since April, Barber has been progressing a lot faster than most people thought, and has even played in all three games for the Browns so far this season.

Currently, the 6'6", 314lbs, 23-year-old guard has an overall PFF grade of 62.2, which ranks him at 35th out of 73 guards in the league.

Austin Barber is having a helluva rookie season so far for the Browns pic.twitter.com/mDCj62otbV — PFF (@PFF) September 25, 2026

Against the Steelers, Barber is going to face one of the biggest challenges in his career so far: the Steelers' pass rush.

Historically, Pittsburgh tends to play more man coverage and blitz packages against the Browns, due to their long-time quarterback trouble. Not only will Barber have to deal with guys like TJ Watt, but also Alex Highsmith, Cameron Heyward, and Derrick Harmon.

If Barber can hold his ground with his big frame, not only will he break out in the game, but also develop his craft further for the season to come.

2. Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Taylor Morin (45) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is currently in his second year with the Browns after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2025. This year, he has had to take on a much bigger role.

In 2025, the linebacker played in 16 games, recording nine total tackles. So far, through three games, he has surpassed that mark with 10 total tackles, and has already tied his solo tackle mark from last season with four.

Like I have already talked about, Pittsburgh is a physical team. With that, they will want to control the run game against the Browns.

Mascarenas-Arnold will most likely have to step up already if Cleveland wants to pull out a win, but there is definitely potential breakout territory.

1. Jerry Jeudy

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no better place for a flashy wide receiver like Jerry Jeudy to have his breakout game than at home in a primetime game against your biggest rivals.

So far this season, Jeudy has been outpaced by rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Pittsburgh knows this, and may try to use extra resources to eliminate targets for each guy.

This is where the Browns could come in using Jeudy as a "card up their sleeve".

Jerry Jeudy Career



With Winston Without Winston



- 7.0 Rec/Game - 3.5 Rec/Game

- 112.3 Rec Yards/GM - 47.4 Rec Yards/Game

- 0.43 TDs/GM - 0.16 TDs/Game

- 16.0 Yards/Rec - 13.6 Yards/Rec pic.twitter.com/M5L7eHTUkJ — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) September 30, 2026

We all remember that Broncos game back in 2024, where Jeudy got his revenge against his former Denver team and had a career-high 9 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Clearly, in that game he turned up his play and production by about 1000%. Why wouldn't he try to shine when the lights are brightest in this Week 4 matchup?

This may be the best chance Jeudy gets to show Cleveland that he is still the WR1 on this team. If he doesn't, the trade deadline is only in a few weeks.