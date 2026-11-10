'They’re Drowning Right Now': Former WR Jarvis Landry Rips Browns' Recent Loss

Down 23-22 in overtime against the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken was faced with a decision: kick the extra point for the tie, or go for two for the win.

After Shedeur Sanders failed to connect with Denzel Boston in the end zone, the two-point try cost Cleveland the game.

On Monday, former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on the head coach’s play call.

“I’m gonna say this. A tie is better than a loss,” he said on the 4th and South podcast. “You can’t go into these games, into these situations… I listened to the Todd Monken press conference after the game, he said it was either a tie or lose, or tie or win, or some s— he said. I don’t know what he said, it’s just that confusing, as confusing as the decision he made to go for two.”

“A tie is better than a loss… I think it was a horrible call.” 😤



Jarvis Landry says Todd Monken’s two-point gamble against the New Orleans Saints cost the Cleveland Browns 🏈❌#Browns #DawgPound #Saints #NFL pic.twitter.com/BfymFeVvfC — 4th and South (@4thAndSouthPod) November 9, 2026

The Saints had possession to start overtime, putting together an 11-play, 5:43 drive that ended in a touchdown.

Sanders then took the Browns down the field and capped off Cleveland's drive with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. to bring the score within one point with a minute on the clock.

“You’re on the road, you have your backup quarterback who is doing the best he can to stay on his feet to throw the ball down the field, and you're gonna go for two?” Landry said. “I think it was a horrible call… Calls like that is what defines a season. That tie could be something that could help them get into the playoffs. They’re drowning right now.”

Despite the failed attempt, Monken defended his decision after the game.

“You make the decision as the clock winds down a little bit, because you’re at that point to where they still have their two timeouts. So if you kick the extra point, the way the overtime rules are with 10 minutes is that they’re going to be in two-minute with two timeouts and need a field goal to win it. So, you’re not going to get the ball back, probably. So you’re really saying, tie or lose.”

Monken also gave credit to Sanders, who, despite completing just five passes for 38 yards in the first half, put together a performance that kept Cleveland in the game. He finished with 297 yards after completing 19 of 31 passes for two touchdowns.

“He gave us a chance at the end, he really did. Made some plays, made some plays with his legs to extend plays and get us first downs,” Monken said. “I’m really proud of him.”

Sunday’s loss gives the Browns a 5-4 record and the No. 3 spot in a tight AFC North race.

They’ll look to avoid a three-game losing streak on Sunday, Nov. 15, as they host the 3-5 Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field.