Which Browns Practice Squad Member Is Most Likely to Make an Impact in 2026?

The Cleveland Browns can put the final touches on their roster over the next few days.

After that, it’s time to prepare for Week 1’s road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But the Browns are set up well. General manager Andrew Berry did a nice job injecting more young talent into this Browns roster, which is now the third-youngest in the league. The practice squad came together quickly as well, composed mostly of players from the team’s training camp roster that just couldn’t make the final cut like cornerback Myles Harden and UDFA pass rusher Logan Fano.

But running back Jaleel McLaughlin is a veteran practice squad addition that Berry made externally.

How McLaughlin wound up on Cleveland's practice squad

Originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2023, McLaughlin totaled 1,142 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns through his first two seasons with the Broncos. In 2024, he was demoted to RB4 behind Tyler Badie, who the Broncos opted to keep over him this offseason.

Cleveland’s run game will heavily feature Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, two of Berry’s impact draft picks from the 2025 draft. Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is RB3 in Cleveland after debuting with the Browns last season and impressing new head coach Todd Monken’s staff during joint practice against the Buffalo Bills.

Other than that? The Browns have veteran fullback Michael Burton on their 53-man roster. Ahmani Marshall and Davon Booth were Cleveland’s other running backs in the preseason, but have both signed onto other practice squads.

What role would he play?

That means in the event of an injury, even a minor one, in Cleveland’s running back room, McLaughlin could be the next man up and closest to seeing live game action for the Browns.

Broncos general manager George Paton said it was “really tough” to release McLaughlin, who was one of Denver’s final cuts.

McLaughlin is a better practice squad signing than Marshall or Booth would have been. He has actual NFL experience, while the other two running backs Cleveland had during their training camp were younger players looking for an opportunity. If anything, McLaughlin can also put pressure on Rocket Sanders to continue producing as RB3.

A speedier, shiftier back, McLaughlin can play Sampson’s role in Monken’s offense. With a quarterback situation in flux and an offensive line that will need to gel over the early weeks of the season, the Browns will utilize Sampson a bunch in the checkdown department.

Having McLaughlin on the practice squad gives everyone peace of mind that an important piece of Monken’s offense will be able to bear fruit over the next 18 weeks.