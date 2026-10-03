Why the Browns Need to Cut Ties With This Quarterback Before the Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are 3-1 and winning, but success has only made their quarterback dilemma more complicated.

Deshaun Watson has led the team on three straight game-winning drives and Shedeur Sanders has served as his backup. The Browns were thought to use the season to build for the future, but the future is now and the team is ready to win.

Dillon Gabriel is eligible to come off the injured reserve list and the front office has to make a decision in the quarterback room. Gabriel last played in the preseason against the New England Patriots, and threw for 186 yards with three touchdowns.

Although it was against backups and players that did not make a roster, he did look like the best quarterback in the preseason games. After the game, Gabriel was surprisingly placed on the injured reserve, making him ineligible for the team’s first four regular-season games.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was believed that should Watson have lost the first two games, then he would have been benched for Sanders. He has earned the starting quarterback role and will keep playing as long as they are winning.

Sanders has had four weeks learning how to get through preparation under Todd Monken.

Sanders could be a trade candidate, but the NFL has shown that there has been little interest in the high-profile backup.

The New York Giants traded for J.J. McCarthy rather than checking in on Sanders. The rest of the other teams passed on him for four rounds in last year’s draft.

Gabriel should be the odd man out. It would be unwise to use three roster spots on quarterbacks, especially because Gabriel does not bring a high chance of becoming a star in the league.

The Browns have also used talented rookie Taylen Green as their emergency quarterback and his ability has too much upside to part ways in his rookie year.

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Taylen Green (15) warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They cannot afford to keep four quarterbacks on the roster going forward as it would take a roster spot away from another position on the team.

Although the Browns thought they bought enough time to evaluate and allow the play on the field to dictate the quarterback situation, the surprise start to the season changed everything. The Browns are winning, and that is all that matters.

When Gabriel comes off the injured reserve list, cutting him is the move to keep the momentum rolling.

And if not, Cleveland better be prepared to make some other sort of move to justify the roster spot.