Can the Browns Make the Playoffs? The Path May Not Be as Hard as You Think

After 10 weeks of the NFL season, it is no longer a question if the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs.

Time after time, this team has proven they can win tough games.

Now, let's take a look at the remainder of the season and see how hard it will be to get to the postseason. Spoiler alert: it is not nearly as hard as you think.

Browns are 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 15, 2026

The Home Stand

After playing six of their first nine games on the road to start the season, the schedule makers gifted the Browns with five straight weeks at home. Following the win over the Texans, Cleveland now heads into their bye week.

Following the time off, here's the Browns next three opponents all in Cleveland:

Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Realistically, the Browns only need to win two out of these three games.

For the Raiders, they just traded Kirk Cousins and will be led by their first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. While a win against the Bengals is tough, it will be a great test to see how the Browns stack up against a true contender.

Following that game, the Browns' former coach from last season, Kevin Stefanski, comes back to the Dawg Pound, where you would hope the players would give it their all to prove they are better off without him.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Final Stretch

If the Browns can win two of three in the home stand, they will have a record of 8-5 heading into the final four games of the regular season. This already gives the Browns a 62.5% chance to make the postseason.

Going further, the stats show that teams that win 10 games in a season have a 91% chance of making the playoffs.

This would mean the Browns would need two wins with out of these matchups:

Week 15: @ New York Giants

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 18: @ Cincinnati Bengals

While the Giants and Bengals matchups may be rough, the Browns get two easier opponents in the Colts and Ravens. The Colts already began to wave the white flag at the trade deadline after dealing multiple starters for future draft capital.

For Baltimore, the only reason they could be an easier matchup is the current state of their injured quarterback room. Now, if Lamar Jackson is healthy by then, that matchup changes completely.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) tackle Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Division Title?

Since joining the AFC North in 2002, the Browns have never won a division title. For that honor, you'd have to travel all the way back to 1989 when they won the AFC Central.

So far this season, the Browns have played half of their divisional games, and sit with a 2-1 record.

If Cleveland can split the season series with Cincinnati and beat the Ravens on the road, that would set them up with only two divisional losses this season.

While it seems like more of a reach than the playoffs with the Bengals being red hot, clearly the Browns have proved that anything is possible in 2026.