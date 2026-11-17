On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup in week 12 will be moved from 1:00 p.m. to Sunday Night Football.

The game takes over the spot of Chargers vs. Patriots. The change comes after the poor 1-8 start for Los Angeles and the recent injury to Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

This game will be the second primetime game of the season for the Browns, who may have some big advantages in the game.

Flex: The Week 12 Raiders at Browns game will move to Sunday Night Football while the Patriots at Chargers game will move to 4:05 p.m. ET and the Titans at Jaguars game will move to 1 p.m. ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2026

Fresh Legs

Heading into this AFC matchup, the Browns get some much-needed time off with a bye in week 11. Meanwhile, for Las Vegas, they will be coming off a game in Denver against the Broncos.

This should play a big factor for Cleveland. Not only has the team played 10 straight games, six of them have been on the road.

The other thing to note is the upcoming schedule after this game.

The Browns were gifted with five straight weeks at home in the heart of the season, and still have three to go.

Being able to get rest, spend time with family, and not have to worry about traveling for nearly another month should give a morale boost to the locker room.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) reacts after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Browns Primetime History

In recent memory, any time you think about the Browns at home in a prime time game, you think of a memorable win.

Not only is this another winnable game for Cleveland, history also shows that their odds to win were boosted the very second the flex was made.

The last time the Browns lost a primetime game at home was week 14 of the 2020 season, when the Baltimore Ravens came to town and provided us with a fantastic 47-42 game.

Regardless, its been over half a century since the Browns have lost one of these big games, and after a look at the game itself shows why the Browns should be in a great position to win.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs against Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup Preview

Not only should this be a fun game to watch, but the playoff implications make it even more important.

Taking a look at the AFC side of the playoffs, here are the current standings:

1. Buffalo Bills (8-1)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-2)

5. Denver Broncos (7-2)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)

7. Cleveland Browns (6-4)

8. New England Patriots (5-5)

9. Las Vegas Raiders (4-6)

10. Baltimore Ravens (4-6)

11. Houston Texans (3-6)

For the Browns, they are currently in the playoffs as the last wild card spot. Looking at Las Vegas, they barely sit out at the ninth seed.

Looking at the standings as a whole, the Patriots and Ravens are now without their quarterbacks, while the Browns just beat the Texans.

In other words, a win here for Cleveland puts them in a really good spot to at least sneak into the postseason.