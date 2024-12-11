10 Bucs Players Listed as Non-Participants in Wednesday Practice Ahead of Chargers Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with injuries all season. But Wednesday's injury report ahead of their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers looked particularly brutal.
The Bucs released their report after practice, and while the Bucs went through a walkthrough and thus merely estimated participation levels, 10 players were listed as non-participants. Among those 10 were tackle Tristan Wirfs, wideout Mike Evans, running back Bucky Irving, safety Christian Izien and guard Ben Bredeson, among others.
While this may look disastrous, the Buccaneers have had a habit of keeping players rested during the week only to play them on Sunday. Wirfs, Irving and Evans have all been dealing with chronic injuries this year, and all would be more likely than not to play on Sunday. Guard Ben Bredeson also spoke to media on Wednesday and gave the indication that he was expecting to play as well.
Two names to watch are wideout Sterling Shepard, listed as a non-participant with a foot injury, and defensive back Christian Izien, listed with a groin injury. Neither was previously listed as injured — and Izien would have to play safety without Mike Edwards, Jordan Whitehead or Antoine Winfield Jr., so he's certainly a name to watch as the weekend progresses.
