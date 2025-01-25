Liam Coen texted Baker Mayfield he was staying with Buccaneers before taking Jaguars job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in the headlines over the past few days, but it hasn't exactly been positive publicity.
When news broke this past week that talented offensive coordinator Liam Coen would be returning to Tampa Bay as the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history, the fans, and the Buccaneers, were elated. But things took a drastic turn just a day later, when Coen secretly traveled to Jacksonville to negotiate his contract to become the Jaguars' next head coach, before he ever put pen to paper as a member of the Bucs.
It was a cruel twist of fate for Bucs' GM, Jason Licht, head coach, Todd Bowles, the fans, and everyone else involved.
Despite the confusion, chaos, and outrage that ensued as a result of Coen's unorthodox tactics, more information has continued to come out in the days that have since passed.
According to ESPN's Jenna Laine and Michael DiRocco, on Tuesday evening, around the time he had agreed in principle to re-join the Buccaneers, Coen texted several of the Buccaneers' staff, including Jason Licht and Todd Bowles, as well as Baker Mayfield and some other players, to inform them that he would be returning to Tampa Bay.
Shortly thereafter, Coen proceeded to go MIA, ducking numerous attempts at communication from different members of the Bucs organization, who were hoping to finalize the agreement that had been made.
Adam Schefter has since reported that Liam Coen felt 'strong-armed' by the Buccaneers during that negotiation process, which may have been why he was so evasive in the hours that followed his verbal agreement with the team.
That being said, the fact that Coen went out of his way to connect not only with Jason Licht, and Todd Bowles, but even players on the team, including his quarterback Baker Mayfield — whom he has an established history and relationship with — would indicate he was very much comfortable with the decision he made at the time.
Regardless of who was right, who was wrong, or how things really transpired, at the end of the day Liam Coen is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, and it's time for both parties to move forward without the other. That being said, Liam Coen's conduct may have burned some bridges on his way out.
