Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Shares Message to His Team After Playoff Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are disappointed after their 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday night inside Raymond James Stadium.
The game came down to the final play, where Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez doinked in a 37-yard field goal to win the game and end the Bucs season. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the team after the game and shared part of what he said to reporters.
"Proud of the way we fought," Bowles said. "Obviously it's disappointing. We don't want the season to end like this. We don't point fingers. We had our chances to win this ballgame. Obviously it wasn't good enough.
"We think we have a very good football team when everybody is clicking on all cylinders. We got to be clicking on all cylinders. The effort was outstanding. We hung together all year. We been through some things. We got to eat it, take it on the chin and we got to get better in the future."
After advancing to the Divisional Round last season, it is a step back for the Bucs, but they will have a long offseason where they can regroup in hopes of getting further in the playoffs next year.
