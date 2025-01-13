Todd Bowles Reveals Reason Behind Buccaneers' Offensive Woes vs. Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 season has come to a close, and it ended in Wild Card Weekend. In a Week 1 rematch between the Washington Commanders, the Buccaneers fell short 23-20, losing to a field goal with time expiring.
The Buccaneers won the regular season matchup while pouring 37 points on the Commanders, yet they were only able to put up 20 points in the regular season battle. What was typically a strength for this Tampa Bay team also happened to cost them their playoff game.
From a total yardage standpoint, the Commanders outgained the Buccaneers 350-284, though there were some key mistakes that had made it even worse. From a crucial Baker Mayfield fumble to a Graham Barton miscue on a snap, the Buccaneers buried themselves in a hole that cost them the playoff game.
After the loss, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles took to the media to explain the offensive shortcomings in the Wild Card Weekend matchup.
"We were shooting ourselves in the foot on first down with a lot of penalties in the first half, whether it was holding or offsides whatever the case may be," Bowles explained. "Wasn't giving ourselves a chance. We turned it over with the field position that way. Feel like we never got in a good rhythm."
No matter how the Buccaneers put together a drive, it seemed they found a way to get rid of any momentum they had started to secure. Still, Mayfield punched home two touchdowns -- throwing one to Mike Evans and the other to Bucky Irving.
While Tampa Bay's offense, throughout the course of the regular season, was a strength, their playoff shortcomings ended their season earlier than they might have liked.
