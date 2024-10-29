Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Falcons in Week 8

Oct 15, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes (32) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to step up in a big way this past week against the Atlanta Falcons as they have struggled over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so, as the Bucs would go on to lose the pivotal matchup 31-26 on creamsicle day.
The Bucs struggled to get much pressure from their front four and in the backend Atlanta pass catchers could find open spots in the zone all day. On National Tight Ends Day, the Bucs struggled to slow down Kyle Pitts who once again turned in one of his best performances against Tampa Bay.
The rushing attack from Atlanta was good enough and allowed Kirk Cousins to spray the ball around for most of the day. The Falcons were efficient on third and fourth downs to keep drives alive.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders graded out in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Oct 15, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes (32) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 75.3
2. DT C.J. Brewer
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) gets sacked by C.J. Brewer (95)in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 73.5
3. CB Zyon McCollum
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) after a catch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.7
5. DT Vita Vea
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.8
Lowest Graded:
1. CB Tyrek Funderburk
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA;Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) holds off Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (24) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 30.0
2. LB J.J. Russell
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) looks on after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (26) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
PFF Grade: 38.0
4. OLB Chris Braswell
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) is pushed out of bounds by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
/ Brett Davis-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 40.2
5. DE Anthony Nelson
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 46.8
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole