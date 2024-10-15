Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Saints

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates an interception of a ball intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) with cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (24) and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a much-needed W this past Sunday when they made their way to New Orleans, Louisiana to take on the Saints, and they came away with just that in a dominant showing in the second half and big-time plays made by both the offense and defense. The game wasn't necessarily a "must-win" for the Bucs, but for them to try and keep pace in the NFC South and the Atlanta Falcons, it was important that they walked away victorious — which they did.
While much of the attention will be given to what the Buccaneers were able to do on the offensive side of the ball, the Bucs' defense also stepped up to the plate with five sacks, a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown and two interceptions.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive players graded out, per Pro Football Focus, in their dismantling of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) grabs a interception of a ball intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 89.0
2. OLB Yaya Diaby
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 82.2
3. OLB Chris Braswell
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) celebrates after a sack against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter during preseason at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.5
4. FS Antoine Winfield Jr.
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) return a fumble for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during he first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) looks on during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.2
Lowest Graded:
1. OLB Jose Ramirez
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Jose Ramirez / Buccaneers.com
PFF Grade: 32.6
2. DE Logan Hall
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 43.6
T-3. DT Greg Gaines
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) runs out of the tunnel as they are introduced before the game Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 44.2
5. DT Calijah Kancey
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) run on the field against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 45.8
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole