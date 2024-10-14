Bucs Offense Establishing 'Three-Headed Monster' in Backfield
Things weren't going very well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of their matchup against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.
Before the Buccaneers ran off with a 51-27 win over the NFC South Division, the Saints were making it quite the battle. It was one that felt like it might be the latest down chapter in the story between these two teams.
But then, the second half happened, and two quarters of 27-0 football later, Tampa Bay had its fourth win handing, New Orleans its fourth loss. Just like that, all was right with the world — at least the football one.
READ MORE: Bucs Win Crucial NFC South Game to Stay in Race
Through adversity can come triumph, and through this latest one the Bucs may have uncovered a three-headed monster in their backfield after running back Sean Tucker ripped off 136 yards rushing on just 14 carries in Week 6.
"It's definitely worthy of him making this a three-headed monster," head coach Todd Bowles said Monday. "(Tucker) took advantage of his opportunities. He ran away from some tackles, some linebackers. He ran through the hole, he cut back, he made some great plays, he caught the ball well out of the backfield, so that gives us three-headed monsters."
The other two heads would be running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving. White was unable to play this weekend, but Irving also had a strong outing, recording 81 rushing yards on his 14 carries and scoring once.
Irving also added two catches for 24 yards, and Tucker added 56 yards with three catches and another touchdown. So you don't have to do the math yourselves, that's 297 yards of total offense and three touchdowns between Tucker and Irving, coming on 33 touches averaging nine yards per touch.
According to the Buccaneers, "Tucker became the fourth running back (sixth time) in franchise history to amass 192-or-more scrimmage yards and score multiple touchdowns in a single game, joining Doug Martin (2012, twice), Warrick Dunn (2000, twice), and James Wilder (1984)."
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield Reacts to Texas Players Planting Flag on His Oklahoma Jersey
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Texas Players Disrespect Baker Mayfield 7 Years Later For Some Reason
• Instant Takeaways From Bucs' Dominant Win Over Saints
• 3 Up, 3 Down From Bucs' Big Win Over Saints in Week 6
• Bucs Overcome Mistakes to Throttle the Saints in New Orleans 51-27