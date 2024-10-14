Baker Mayfield Reacts to Texas Players Planting Flag on His Oklahoma Jersey
To those who come after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, beware — he won't go easy on you, especially if it has to do with his Oklahoma Sooners.
Mayfield won a Heisman Trophy during his time with the Oklahoma Sooners from 2014-17, and although he hasn't played for the Sooners since 2017, his name came up again during the team's famed Red River Rivalry against Texas. Texas, the No. 1 team in the nation, shellacked Oklahoma 34-3, and afterward, Longhorns players planted a flag in the middle of the field through a Baker Mayfield Sooners jersey, referencing his own midfield flag-plant vs. Ohio State years ago.
It was very strange that Mayfield caught some strays on Saturday despite not playing college football for seven years, so naturally, he was asked about this. And naturally, he had a great response to Texas' stunt.
"Just a kid from Austin, Texas, that went to Oklahoma, won his last two Red River games and being rent-free in their heads for almost a decade now," Mayfield told media after Tampa Bay's win over New Orleans. "So, yeah, it's a good feeling."
READ MORE: Texas Players Disrespect Baker Mayfield 7 Years Later For Some Reason
It was the second good feeling Mayfield had that day after beating the New Orleans Saints on the road to move to 4-2. Mayfield leads the NFL in touchdowns, and he's been certainly channeling his Oklahoma self as the Bucs roll on with a winning record.
READ MORE: Bucs Star Makes Significant Hurricane Relief Donation
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs Star DT Fined for Celebration by NFL
• Former NFL MVP 'Loves' Bucs Running Back
• Bucs Star Makes Significant Hurricane Relief Donation