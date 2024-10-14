Bucs Gameday

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Texas Players Planting Flag on His Oklahoma Jersey

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback fired back at Texas for planting a flag through his Oklahoma jersey.

River Wells

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield laughs beside ESPN's Lee Corso during the College GameDay broadcast the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield laughs beside ESPN's Lee Corso during the College GameDay broadcast the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

To those who come after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, beware — he won't go easy on you, especially if it has to do with his Oklahoma Sooners.

Mayfield won a Heisman Trophy during his time with the Oklahoma Sooners from 2014-17, and although he hasn't played for the Sooners since 2017, his name came up again during the team's famed Red River Rivalry against Texas. Texas, the No. 1 team in the nation, shellacked Oklahoma 34-3, and afterward, Longhorns players planted a flag in the middle of the field through a Baker Mayfield Sooners jersey, referencing his own midfield flag-plant vs. Ohio State years ago.

It was very strange that Mayfield caught some strays on Saturday despite not playing college football for seven years, so naturally, he was asked about this. And naturally, he had a great response to Texas' stunt.

"Just a kid from Austin, Texas, that went to Oklahoma, won his last two Red River games and being rent-free in their heads for almost a decade now," Mayfield told media after Tampa Bay's win over New Orleans. "So, yeah, it's a good feeling."

READ MORE: Texas Players Disrespect Baker Mayfield 7 Years Later For Some Reason

It was the second good feeling Mayfield had that day after beating the New Orleans Saints on the road to move to 4-2. Mayfield leads the NFL in touchdowns, and he's been certainly channeling his Oklahoma self as the Bucs roll on with a winning record.

READ MORE: Bucs Star Makes Significant Hurricane Relief Donation

