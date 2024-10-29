Oct 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18) warms up before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered this past weekend's tilt against the Atlanta Falcons looking to take sole control over the NFC South and they would have to do so without two of their best playmakers on the offensive side of the ball in wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
They needed everyone on the offensive side of the ball to step up in their absence, and while we did see guys make plays, it wasn't quite enough as the Bucs went on to lose the pivotal matchup 31-26.
The Buccaneers' running game wasn't as prominent as it had been as the game script made for a bigger passing day. Cade Otton was the pass catcher who stood out on the day, celebrating National Tight Ends Day with a nine catch, 81-yard, two-touchdown performance. Baker Mayfield had a decent day statistically, but it was his two interceptions that had the most impact as the Bucs left points on the board.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
PFF Grade: 90.8
2. RB Bucky Irving
PFF Grade: 87.5
3. TE Cade Otton
PFF Grade: 77.2
4. RT Luke Goedeke
PFF Grade: 70.6
Lowest Graded:
1. C Graham Barton
PFF Grade: 44.4
2. WR Sterling Shepard
PFF Grade: 52.2
3. WR Trey Palmer
PFF Grade: 56.3
5. RG Cody Mauch
PFF Grade: 56.4
