Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield takes shot at Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is a competitor who is willing to play anyone, but there are certain teams he has a particular ire for — or at least a certain state.
Mayfield was born in Austin, Texas, but he grew up an Oklahoma fan. He'd eventually play for the Sooners and win the Heisman Trophy, there, too, and the link to his alma mater remains strong. As a result, he isn't a huge fan of teams from his home state.
Mayfield joined Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Alex Caruso on the Pardon My Take podcast, and the two talked about a number of things. Eventually, they were asked which teams they disliked the most, and Caruso immediately brought up Texas fans, which makes sense — Caruso played basketball at Texas A&M and Mayfield, of course, won the Heisman at Oklahoma, so both teams were rivals with the Longhorns — but Mayfield also brought up another team, and it ended up being a shot at one of the NFL's most popular teams.
"Bunch of losers," Mayfield said. "Texas fans and Cowboys fans are very similar."
Mayfield's disdain for Texas is well known, but the shot at the Dallas Cowboys came as an added bonus. Mayfield played the Cowboys as a member of the Buccaneers in 2024, but it didn't go well, and the Bucs lost 26-24 to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Perhaps there's still a bit of ire in that loss, still, or perhaps Mayfield simply grew up around some of the Cowboys' more passionate fans.
Either way, Mayfield isn't set to get revenge on Dallas this year on Tampa Bay's regular-season schedule, but the two could meet in the NFC playoffs if head coach Brian Schottenheimer can field a competitive squad.
