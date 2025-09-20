Buccaneers need veteran offensive lineman to step up again
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive line has been decimated to start the season.
Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch have all faced major injuries that have kept them out for multiple weeks, forcing players like Charlie Heck to step into action. Luckily for the Bucs, Heck has been a tremendous addition to the trenches in the early part of the season.
"Charlie [Heck] came in and did exactly what we expected him to do. He played his heart out, did a good job out there and came in cold on the third down and started blocking people. Charlie is a guy we can depend on every down," Buccaneers offensive lineman Ben Bredeson said.
Heck making impact for Bucs
When Goedeke left the team's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans with an injury, Heck stepped in against his former team to help lead the Bucs to victory. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard is grateful for his contributions.
"It's a testament to him and on these guys being able to take the reps out here working to the left, working to the right, with the thought that 'I could go in really at any of these positions,' and again, hats off to him for being able to enter the game and have the kind of production and help us out," Grizzard said.
"It wasn't like he went in the game in the fourth quarter — I don't know what portion that was in the first quarter — but him being on top of it during the week on the scheme and the communication, especially in a hostile environment and a very loud crowd, and two really premier [defensive] ends that we faced there. Again, hats off to him, but as well as the entire O-line, the tight ends, the [running] backs, on the communication to try to get 'Bake' (Baker Mayfield) as much time out there to get the ball down the field."
With the Bucs offensive line still hurting, Heck will have to continue playing a big role for them down the line. However, the Bucs are confident in his ability to produce quality football for them.
Players like Heck staying ready are part of the reason why the Bucs have one of the best cultures in the NFL, making them a team to watch for the playoff hunt.
Heck and the Bucs are returning to the gridiron on Sunday in a Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.
