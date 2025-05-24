Buccaneers tabbed as the biggest threat to dethrone Eagles in NFC
Since they won the Super Bowl in 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quietly managed to remain very competitive in the NFC.
Even after Tom Brady officially retired for good a couple of years ago, the Bucs were somehow able to avoid entering a rebuild thanks to some savvy roster decisions and impressive cap management. Those factors, combined with the team's top free agents opting to stay in Tampa as opposed to taking big money to jump ship, have allowed the Bucs to win the NFC South each of the four seasons that have passed since they hoisted that Lombardi Trophy on their home field at Raymond James Stadium in 2020.
If what they've achieved in those years could be described as weathering the storm, then it appears as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may finally be ready to break through the door and re-establish themselves as the top dog in the NFC.
In order to achieve that, though, they'll need to unseat the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
On Friday, Good Morning Football Host Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network took on the task of ranking the top three NFC teams capable of knocking off the Eagles this year. After identifying the Rams and Lions as two of those teams, Brandt unveiled his top choice to take down Philly in 2025.
"No. 1. This might be a surprise, but it shouldn't be." Brandt said. "No. 1, I have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
Brandt continued to advocate for the Buccaneers by highlighting the success they've had when facing off against the Eagles in recent years.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are under the radar... they smacked the Eagles last year. Look it up. They smacked 'em!" Brandt proclaimed. "They held Saquon in check, Baker went absolutely nuts. They also knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs the year before. Also, Nick Sirianni lost to them a few years prior when it was a different iteration of the Buccaneers. Eagles fans know that the Bucs always play them very tough."
Brandt finished his segment with a passionate plea for people to take the Buccaneers seriously this season.
"Maybe they're not the shiniest, brightest team in the league and they don't have the exposure that maybe the Commanders had last year, and I don't have the Commanders on my list, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a nemesis for this version of the Eagles and I have them as the No. 1 team that the Eagles do not want to see at the end of the season."
There's no question that the Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the best teams in the NFL again this season. However, if you ask Kyle Brandt, the Eagles would be wise not to overlook the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their quest to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.
