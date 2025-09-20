Buccaneers wide receiver continues to make strides
When thinking of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver room, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin or even rookie Emeka Egbuka are the first to come to mind.
Ryan Miller isn't in that group, but he is still a valuable member of the wide receiver room. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard spoke about his importance to the team.
"Yeah, it's invaluable. That's what we talked about a little bit in here on what that, we'll call it, fourth or fifth receiver position plays, where when those guys can play the X, the F, and the Z – meaning outside, the slot, and then outside to the field – and then have his role in the kicking game, and then be a really good blocker and understand exactly what we're doing," Grizzard said of Miller.
READ MORE: Buccaneers suffer another devastating loss with offensive starter out for season
Miller important for Bucs offense
Miller, 25, has bounced from the practice squad to the active roster ever since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Furman in 2022. He caught two touchdowns last year and added to his total in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.
"He might not get a rep at that all week, and then he goes in there in the game and scores on it, that's what you're hoping for. He's the ultimate team player to be able to do that, and that's the kind of value you find in those guys when they can do multiple positions and they're very physical and they're very smart," Grizzard said.
Miller is proof that it takes more than just the stars on a football team to win games week in and week out, and if he continues to produce, the Bucs will be in great shape going into the heart of the regular season.
Miller and the Bucs face off against the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' $90 million tackle avoids major injury in win over Texans
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Commanders sign former $12 million Buccaneers running back
• This Buccaneers rookie will have to step up in Calijah Kancey's absence
• The good, the bad and the ugly from Buccaneers' win over Texans