BucsGameday's MVP in Bucs Win Over Commanders
The Bucs got off to a hot start to open their season, cruising to a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 1. The offense moved the ball with ease, scoring on seven of nine possessions, punting just once and kneeling out the clock in the others. The Bucs' defense held rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in check through the air, limiting him to just 189 yards while the run defense outside of some difficulties containing the electric runner only allowed 50 yards to the running backs.
Several players made game-changing plays at the helm of the Liam Coen-called offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield ruled the day with 289 yards passing and four touchdowns, leading all passers in Week 1 through Sunday. Receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin got off to hot starts to open the season, with Evans recording two touchdowns and Godwin catching eight passes seven of which went for first downs and a score himself. Running back Rachaad White and Bucky Irving torched the Commanders' defense on the ground and through the air with Irving leading in rushing with 62 yards and White racking up 75 yards through the air. And Joe Tryon-Shoyinka silenced the critics with a strong opening game, recording 1.5 sacks and putting consistent pressure on Washington's offense.
It was a good start for the Bucs, who have now won their fourth consecutive opening day game, and an even better start for some of their players. Here are BucsGamedays MVPs from the Bucs' Week 1 matchup against the the Commanders.
Caleb Skinner: QB Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a blazing start in 2024 after demolishing the Washington Commanders and rookie QB Jayden Daniels in Week 1. There are many areas where you can point and say 'This is why the Bucs won the game', but overall I believe that Tampa Bay's MVP of Week 1 deserves to go to Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was efficient and made plays when his pocket broke down. He was on the same page with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and only had six incompletions on the evening, just under 300 yards passing, four touchdowns, zero turnovers, and a passer rating of 146.4.
Dustin Lewis: WR Chris Godwin
This was a tough choice considering Baker Mayfield’s performance to open the season and Mike Evans finding the end zone twice against the Commanders. With that being said, I’ve got to give some love to Chris Godwin for consistently making an impact from the beginning to the end of the game. Godwin led the Buccaneers in receiving with eight catches for 83 yards while scoring off a short grab in the third quarter. That’s a big development for Tampa Bay’s offense after Godwin was hampered by injuries in a campaign where he recorded just three total touchdowns last year. Godwin looks healthy and ready to return to form next to Evans.
River Wells: WR Mike Evans
Baker Mayfield balled out, and he should be recognized. But Mike Evans accounted for two of his touchdowns, and while Mayfield dropped them right where they needed to be, Evans snagged both TD passes in highly contested coverage — what he does as well as any wideout in the NFL. It takes two to tango, and Evans didn’t miss a step on Sunday.
Kade Kimball: QB Baker Mayfield
With questions surrounding whether Tampa Bay’s offense would be able to deliver under Liam Coen’s guidance, Mayfield sent the loudest message possible. He threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns en route to the Buccaneers scoring 37 points.
Collin Haalboom: QB Baker Mayfield
I refuse to be a contrarian just for the sake of being a contrarian. That's why I will emphatically label anyone who dares choose a player other than Baker Mayfield as the Bucs Week 1 MVP as… well, a contrarian. Mayfield was damn near flawless in his season debut and the Bucs offense dominated because of it.
JC Allen: WR Chris Godwin
This was certainly tough, as Baker Mayfield played lights out to open the season and Mike Evans is, well, Mike Evans. However, without Chris Godwin doing the things he did on Sunday some of those drives wouldn't even have the opportunity to see their full potential. The veteran receiver came down with all eight of his targets on Sunday for 83 yards. But what was even more impressive is that seven of them went for first downs, with five coming on third down. He also scored his first touchdown of the season on a short four-yard grab, toughing his way into the endzone.
Fan Vote: QB Baker Mayfield
After conducting a twitter poll directly after the game, Baker Mayfield won the fan vote with 84.2%. 304 votes were cast within a 24 hour period, Mike Evans came in a distant second with 10.5% while Chris Godwin finished third with 4.6%. The option to name someone else as, "other", received just .7% of the vote, with offensive coordinator Liam Coen being mentioned as a candidate.
Consensus MVP: QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield wins this week's MVP in a winning effort over the Commanders with four votes. Godwin received two, while Evans also received a vote.
