Cleveland Radio Host Loses It After Call About Baker Mayfield
Comparison is the thief of joy, as the saying goes. Especially if you're the Cleveland Browns.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was drafted by the Browns in 2019, and since then, he's had an up-and-down career. He was traded away from the Browns (at Mayfield's own request) when Cleveland decided to stick with controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson, and he had a rough stint in Carolina with the Panthers and a rollercoaster of a short spell with the Los Angeles Rams before coming to Tampa Bay to be the quarterback of the Buccaneers.
Now, Mayfield is thriving, having made it to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs last year and opening Week 1 this year with four touchdown passes and a near-perfect passer rating. Watson, meanwhile, is not — he struggling massively in Cleveland's opener against the Cowboys, throwing two picks and averaging just 3.8 yards per attempt on a 53% completion percentage with a paltry 169 yards passing.
The two players will naturally be linked together forever due to these circumstances, and it can be a touchy subject in Cleveland.
Cleveland radio host Ken Carman opened his line to callers during the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, and the very first caller brought up the massive disparity between Mayfield's passer rating on Sunday vs. the Commanders and Watson's vs. the Cowboys. Carman, to put it lightly, wasn't having it.
"The very first call out of the box, we're gonna do this?" Carman emphatically said. "I know what his quarterback rating was. I know that he was good. Guys, I'm not doing it right out of the damn box — can I have a little bit of time before we do this?... he ain't coming home, he ain't coming back — only to play us, that's it. He had a great day down there, congratulations to all his success — I can't undo the trade. I can't undo it."
Check out the hilarious sound clip below:
READ MORE: Bucs All-Pro To Reportedly Miss Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
It's Cleveland's loss. Mayfield has embraced the culture in Tampa Bay and has led them to great success, and after Sunday's game, it looks like he has the ability to keep it rolling. "Tampa Baker" will eventually make his way back to Cleveland, but when he does, it will be in a Bucs uniform and he'll be playing the Browns with a chip on his shoulder.
Mayfield and the Bucs are set to face off against the Detroit Lions on the road in an attempt to avenge last year's Divisional Round of the playoffs this Sunday, while Deshaun Watson will strive to look like an actual NFL player when he faces a stout Jaguars defense in Duval.
