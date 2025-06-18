Could Bucs QB Baker Mayfield regress this upcoming season?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been stellar for the team ever since he arrived in the 2023 season.
Mayfield has put together two successful seasons under center, but questions remain as to whether he can keep things up for a third straight year.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine looks into the possibility of Mayfield regressing in 2025 and what that could mean for the Bucs in the long run.
Mayfield could be due for regression
"Mayfield has been on an upward trajectory since joining the Bucs in 2023, but it's worth noting that year-to-year consistency has been an issue for him. His Browns career was marred by his inability to be the best version of himself every year," Ballentine wrote.
"Unfortunately, a lot of that could be tied to turbulent coaching situations. The Browns didn't give him a lot of stability, and he hasn't enjoyed much of it since then. On one hand, that means he's used to working with a new coach just about every year. On the other, there seems to be a pattern of Mayfield only performing well when he has a good coach orchestrating the offense.
"That's going to put even more pressure on Grizzard to pick up where Coen left off. Things will get ugly if Mayfield regresses with this much talent around him."
Mayfield has proven he can work with different offensive coordinators in the past and be successful, but how many times can he actually do it?
The Bucs could face some challenges in the NFC South this season from the rising Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, and both teams could throw Tampa off of the top spot.
It will come down to Mayfield's ability to adapt, and if he can do it again, the Bucs could be back in first place in the NFC South once more.
