PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, year after year, rely on the leadership and production of veteran linebacker Lavonte David as the team looks ahead to the 2025 season.
The Buccaneers remain one of the few organizations that still have a long-time defensive cornerstone leading their defense.
The Buccaneers captain was recently ranked No. 22 among NFL linebackers by Pro Football Focus, placing him in Tier 5.
"David is another seasoned linebacker at the tail end of his career who continues to excel in the modern NFL," said PFF. "While his 67.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 was his lowest since 2016, he remains one of the most consistent run stoppers at the position, having posted a 70.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in eight consecutive seasons."
David joins fellow Tier 5 linebackers Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints and Jordan Hicks of the Cleveland Browns. Both experienced players are known for their toughness and leadership. While the ranking places David behind some younger, flashier names at the position, it reinforces the respect he continues to command around the league.
Now entering his 13th NFL season with Tampa, David remains one of the franchise’s most consistent and decorated defenders. Despite the dip in overall PFF grade last season, he still led by example, registering 134 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss in 2024. His ability to diagnose plays, shed blocks, and stay disciplined makes him a critical piece in head coach Todd Bowles’ defense.
For the Buccaneers, his presence on and off the field has helped stabilize a defense in transition, especially following the departure of other veterans over the last few seasons.
As the Bucs retool for another postseason push, David’s experience remains irreplaceable. Even in his early 30s, he continues to play at a high level, anchoring a defense that’s seen plenty of change.
The PFF ranking confirms what many in the building already know — Lavonte David might not dominate highlight reels anymore, but he’s still one of the most respected linebackers in the league.
