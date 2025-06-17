Only one team ranks above Bucs WRs in new NFL ranking
It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast one of the league's most lethal wide receiver rooms. Not only do the Bucs have one of the truly elite WR duos in the NFL with veteran superstars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin leading the way, but they've also assembled impressive depth at the position over the past couple of seasons.
Despite hitting on his third round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft with the selection of Jalen McMillan -- who finished his rookie season with 7 receiving TD's over the team's final 5 games of the regular season -- Bucs' GM Jason Licht didn't shy away from doubling down yet again this year when he selected Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka with the team's first pick at 19th overall.
When you consider the collection of solid pass-catchers on the roster, including those at other positions like TE Cade Otton and RB's Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, not to mention depth receivers like Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett, it becomes quite clear that the Buccaneers boast one of the NFL's most lethal receiving groups top-to-bottom.
Recently, Pro Football Focus took on the task of ranking the NFL's top receiving corps', and the Buccaneers were rightfully viewed as the cream of the crop. Although the Buccaneers were not ranked first overall, they came in at number two, with a legitimate case for being considered the best.
"It was a coin flip between the Buccaneers and the Eagles for the top spot, as they earned equal 79.1 PFF receiving grades in 2024. But Philadelphia's top pass-catching options all placed ahead of their Tampa Bay counterparts in PFF's position rankings."
In the eyes of PFF, the fact that the Eagles' top receivers graded out higher was enough to put them over the top. Still, the Buccaneers quality of depth did not go unnoticed.
"The Buccaneers win the depth battle, though, as Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Rachaad White make for the deepest receiving corps in the NFL. Mike Evans (90.2), Chris Godwin (85.7) and Bucky Irving (90.5) were all top-15 players in PFF receiving grade among qualifiers at their positions in 2024."
With Baker Mayfield returning for his 3rd season in Tampa Bay, he won't have any shortage of weapons to work with. And maybe, if all the players mentioned above are able to live up to their expectations heading into this season, the Buccaneers' talented collection of pass-catchers will firmly establish themselves as the best in the NFL.
