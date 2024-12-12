Buccaneers Value Skyrockets as One of World's Most Valuable Sports Teams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were, for many years, a bottom-feeder NFL team. But that's changed recently as the Buccaneers have found more success, and with it, their value has shot up quite considerably.
Forbes recently released their updated list of the most valuable franchises in the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were listed as a top 30 franchise by value. Forbes estimates their value at $5.4 Billion, but what's more notable is the jump they had from last year to this year — Forbes estimates that the franchise's value shot up 29% from last year, where they had the team at 37th. That change is the highest percentage jump in the entire top 30.
There are likely a number of factors here, including the addition of Tom Brady in 2020 that eventually led to a Super Bowl championship, but a prevailing reason may be very simple — sustained success. Tampa Bay has now made the playoffs four seasons in a row and is looking for a fifth, and they're set to potentially take the NFC South division for the fourth year in a row in 2024.
With the introduction of private equity firms and ownership stakes becoming more prevalent in the NFL, this number could jump in recent years. But for now, the Glazer Family is still doing good on their investment into Tampa Bay's football team.
