Could Buccaneers Make Move For Pro Bowl Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr.?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are holding onto the top spot in the NFC South by the skin of their teeth and would love to come away with a massive victory in Week 15 when they head West to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs have ripped off three-straight wins coming off their bye and the Chargers will likely be their toughest test the rest of the regular season.
The Bucs are clinging onto hope that they are able to make the playoffs once again, but they have had to do so while dealing with myriad of injuries on both sides of the ball. Most of the major injuries have come on the defensive side of the ball, but one injury in particular has slightly impaired the offensive side of the ball, and that came in the form of losing star wideout Chris Godwin for the season.
Another star wide receiver, Mike Evans, also missed a portion of the season with a hamstring injury and with those two main targets being hit-or-miss in terms of availability, the Bucs have had to rely on the likes of veteran Sterling Shepard, rookie Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Ryan Miller to help fill the gap. The Bucs wide receiver room isn't in dire straits, but they could use a bit more oomph in the room.
With a playoff push fully underway, they could look towards the waiver wire to add a former Pro Bowler and All-Pro as the Miami Dolphins and veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways.
Beckham Jr. will have to wait till Monday following Week 15's contests to see where his next home will be, but it is widely thought that he will be looking to land with a team making a playoff push here late in the season as the Dolphins currently have a very slim chance of making the playoffs. Beckham's production has slipped drastically since early in his career, and this season with the Dolphins, he has appeared in nine games but has only caught nine passes for 55 yards.
OBJ is owed approximately $200K for the rest of the season so it wouldn't cost the Buccaneers too much to add him to their roster. That fact, added in with Beckham Jr.'s familiarity with current Bucs' quarterback Baker Mayfield dating back to their time in Cleveland with the Browns could help push the franchise to make the move.
During their tenure together in Cleveland, Beckham Jr. and Mayfield combined for 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.
