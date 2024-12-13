Buccaneers Post-College Football Regular Season Mock Draft Round-Up
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the middle of a playoff push, winning their last three games and re-taking the lead in the NFC South. However, with just four regular-season games remaining and college football's regular season coming to an end, it's never too soon to keep one eye towards the offseason and the NFL Draft.
As things currently stand, the Buccaneers would have the 19th pick in the 2025 draft. Two years ago, they landed defensive lineman Calijah Kancey at that pick and he's had a major impact on the Bucs defense.
In this mock draft round-up, eight of 15 analysts went with edge rushers, a huge need for the Bucs entering the offseason with Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka headed toward free agency and the team lacking a true number one edge rusher. In fact, 11 of the 15 analysts all decided the defensive side of the ball needed the most help. Of the other five that went offense, wide receiver was the position of choice, with three selections skewed to the position and with one outlet nabbing a tight end in the first round.
It's too early to pin players to specific spots in the draft with the CFB playoff, bowl games, all-star games, and of course the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days still ahead. However, it serves as a good way to get familiar with certain prospects the Bucs could look at as the draft nears closer.
CBS Sports
Josh Edwards
Luther Burden III | WR | Missouri | JR | 5'11 | 205 LBS
"Chris Godwin is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. Tampa Bay could continue forward with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, but the Buccaneers still need another piece. Luther Burden III is an explosive talent with great strength to break tackles in the open field."
Ryan Wilson
Shemar Stewart | Edge | Texas A&M | JR | 6'6 | 290 LBS
"For an edge rusher, Shemar Stewart is enormous. He'll play too high at times, but can collapse the pocket with his size/power/strength. He has a quick first step, even for his size, and the power to shoot gaps. And when the bull rush doesn't get home, his huge frame allows him to knock down passes. He has a hair-on-fire motor and consistently plays with power and athleticism."
Fox Sports
Tetaiora McMillan | WR | Arizona | JR | 6'5 | 212 LBS
"Mike Evans remains one of the NFL’s best redzone weapons, but, the Bucs could be looking for a younger and cheaper version, especially as the 10-year veteran’s cap hit balloons from $5.56 to $22.38 million next season. Boasting similar size and hand strength to reel in jump-balls, the 6-foot-5, 212-pound McMillan would make a lot of sense."
FanSided
Shemar Stewart | Edge | Texas A&M | JR | 6'6 | 290 LBS
"The Buccaneers have finally acquired the physical and athletic pass rusher they have been seeking in the fast-rising Shemar Stewart. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 290 pounds, he plays much lighter than his size suggests. Stewart is athletic, laterally quick, and a fluid mover who displays incredible tenacity on the field. With his impressive physical attributes, he has the versatility to play both inside and outside."
Walter Football
Javon Walker | Edge/ LB | Georgia | JR | 6'2 | 245 LBS
"The Buccaneers have some major problems in their secondary, particularly at cornerback. What could help is an explosive edge rusher to rattle opposing quarterbacks. Jalon Walker has great speed and athleticism on the edge.
The Athletic
Shemar Stewart | Edge | Texas A&M | JR | 6'6 | 290 LBS
"At around 290 pounds, Stewart has exceptional athletic balance and fluid movements — and he plays his tail off for all four quarters. Considering his versatility to line up inside or outside the offensive tackle, Stewart could give Todd Bowles options for how he attacks offenses."
Pro Football Network
Emeka Egbuka | WR | Ohio State | SR | 6'1 | 205 LBS
"Chris Godwin is a pending free agent and recently suffered a season-ending ankle injury, while Mike Evans will turn 32 years old before the start of next season. Yes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have 2024 third-round pick Jalen McMillan and 2023 sixth-round pick Trey Palmer, they seem more like secondary pieces.
As an athlete, Egbuka is extremely explosive, fluid, and flexible, with more than enough vertical speed. He can sear and slice his way through zone-coverage looks but also has the intentional movement, snappy suddenness, and spatial awareness to win against man coverage. With his high-end tools and ability to blend into many different roles, Egbuka seems like a lock for the first round — the question is, how early will he go?"
DraftTek
Nic Scourton | Edge | Texas A&M | JR | 6'4 | 285 LBS
TheScore
Benjamin Morrison | CB | Michigan | JR | 6'1 | 190 LBS
"A physical corner with good size, Morrison would help shore up a Tampa Bay secondary that ranks 30th in passing yards allowed per game (253.4).
ESPN
Nic Scourton | Edge | Texas A&M | JR | 6'4 | 285 LBS
"Though the Buccaneers have been able to scheme up pressure in Todd Bowles’ blitz-friendly system, they don’t have an edge rusher who can create disruption on his own. In fact, they don’t have an edge rusher with more than three sacks. Scourton has five sacks this season after leading the Big Ten with 10 at Purdue last season. His power, leverage and diverse set of pass-rush moves are evident on tape — traits that keep an offensive tackle guessing for 60 minutes."
The 33rd Team
Shemar Stewart | Edge | Texas A&M | JR | 6'6 | 290 LBS
"The Buccaneers love their edge defenders with length and heavy hands. Shemar Stewart has both. This is one of the more physically gifted talents in this year’s class, but he needs refinement with his pass rush plan in order to help him be in a position to finish his pressure opportunities.
But Stewart is effective defending the run and has all the tools to be a disruptive force. Playing for Todd Bowles, Stewart likely gets his fair share of free runs to the quarterback in the Bucs’ aggressive scheme, too."
Pro Football Focus
Walter Nolen | DL | Ole Miss | JR | 6'3 | 305 LBS
"Buccaneers fans might initially question drafting a defensive tackle, given the presence of Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. However, Nolen is more than just a traditional tackle—he's a former 5-star defensive lineman with elite athletic potential at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds. His blend of burst and physicality allows him to line up as a 4i or 5-tech defensive end, making him an excellent fit to bolster the Buccaneers' pass rush, a critical area of need."
Tankathon
Tyler Warren | TE | Penn State | 6'6 | 261
The Draft Network
Nic Scourton | Edge | Texas A&M | JR | 6'4 | 285 LBS
"With Joe Tryon-Shoyinka a free agent in 2025 and the Buccaneers needing some help on the edges of their defense, Nic Scourton gives Todd Bowles a young, flexible rusher who he'll love to have on the defensive line. One thing is certain, Scourton is going to bring energy and physicality wherever he goes."
College Football Network
Round 1
Luther Burden III | WR | Missouri | JR | 5'11 | 205 LBS
"Luther Burden III could make an immediate impact in Tampa Bay. Although Mike Evans is aging, the Buccaneers will eventually need to consider potential replacements.
At 5’11” and 205 pounds, Burden is a skillful and versatile wide receiver who excels when he has the ball in his hands. He is a special separator, demonstrating elusiveness and creativity in finding open space. While there are some drops on tape, the Missouri Tigers wideout has the potential to create mismatches from the slot, thanks to his impressive RAC ability."
Round 2
LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
Round 3
Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
