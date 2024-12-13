Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Chargers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling right now, winning their last three games coming out of the bye week.
After a hard-fought 28-13 win over the Raiders, the Bucs now travel across the country to take on an 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers team that is playing good football, winning five of their last seven games. Tampa Bay's last three wins have all come against teams with losing records, and the Chargers present a tough test as the only opponent they will face with a winning record left on their schedule. If the Bucs want to keep their pace toward the playoffs and NFC South division title, they'll need a big road win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Matchup History
Not a ton of games have been played between these two clubs since their first matchup in 1976. The Bucs have played the Chargers just 12 times over the last 48 years. The Chargers hold the edge in the series, having won four games over the Buccaneers with an 8-4 advantage. However, Tampa Bay has won all three of the last meetings. The latest came in 2020 by way of a 38-30 win where Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and had five touchdowns on the day, connecting with O.J. Howard, Cam Brate, Scotty Miller, Mike Evans and a go-ahead score to Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Evans finished the day with seven receptions for 122 yards and the score.
Looking Back At 2023
Coming off a 10-7 finish in 2022 there were expectations the Chargers would get back to the playoffs however, that wouldn't be the case. Los Angeles dropped their first two games of the season, and after winning their next two to get back to .500 they lost five of their next eight before losing starting quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season. Injuries, struggling offensive line play, and questionable coaching decisions saw the Chargers lose their final five games to finish with a 5-12 record and finish last in the AFC West.
What's New In 2024
After their losing season, the Chargers cleaned house by firing general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley. In their place, Los Angeles brought in Joe Horitz as general manager and hired Jim Harbaugh to be the team's head coach. They traded long-time receiver Keenan Allen to the Bears while restructuring and cutting the pay of edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and center Corey Linsley. They made several free agent additions, bringing in running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, receiver D.J. Chark, edge rusher Bud Dupree, cornerback Kristian Fulton and tight end Will Dissly. They also retained safety Alohi Gillman and quarterback Easton Stick and brought back linebacker Denzel Perryman.
Armed with high draft picks, the Chargers fortified their offensive line in the first round with Joe Alt. After selecting receiver Quinton Johnston in the first round last year, Los Angeles nabbed Ladd McConkey in the second to pair with him for 2024.
Final Thoughts
Under Harbaugh's leadership, the Chargers have surpassed expectations and are sitting at an 8-5 record. What many thought would be a rebuilding year Los Angeles has instead seen them firmly in the playoff picture in the AFC. They play a tough, hard-nosed brand of football and have one of the league's best defenses. This game won't be a walk in the park for the Bucs and they will need to play mistake-free football in order to beat the Chargers. However, if they can come out of SoFi stadium with a win, it will help to cement their path to the playoffs and give pause to think this team will be one-and-done if they make it into the dance.
