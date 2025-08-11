3 takeaways from Day 13 of Buccaneers training camp: Mayfield and Evans connect
It’s Day 13 of Buccaneers training camp, with the Bucs getting one more practice in Tampa Bay before they head to Pittsburgh in anticipation of joint practice with the Steelers. Today was an offense-heavy day with Mike Evans cooking and the red zone squad firing, and Teddy Bridgewater even got to get some team reps for the first time this camp.
BucsGameday was live on site for Day 13 before the team heads on the road — here are our three biggest takeaways from the day:
Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans cook
Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans had an excellent connection on Monday. The three completed multiple passes, finding the seam in the defense, but there was one in particular that went for a big gain — Evans slipped behind the defense and somehow got entirely free, and Mayfield threw the easy layup to the wide-open Evans.
Mayfield and Evans didn’t get to work last Saturday during the team’s preseason game — that might change this upcoming Saturday when the Bucs play the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Teddy Bridgewater takes first Buccaneers reps
Teddy Bridgewater took his first reps in team drills today, learning enough of the playbook to be able to do so. They weren’t extensive, with a lot of the work coming on short screens and quick-release plays, but it’s encouraging to see him start to get some reps in the system.
Bridgewater could be an option in this upcoming preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Todd Bowles — and if he isn’t quite ready, he should get the lion’s share of reps in Week 3’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
Offense dominates in red zone
The offense was firing during the team’s red zone period today. Emeka Egbuka and Devin Culp caught touchdown passes during the period, and rookie Josh Williams, who returned today after a period of injury, had a nice run to the left pylon that likely would have resulted in a touchdown during game time.
The best play from the defense that period came from linebacker Chris Grier Jr., who had a PBU to deny what would have been Devin Culp’s second touchdown that period. It was an offensive day overall on Monday, but there were a few plays like that one that showed the defense can still keep pace.
