3 Bucs Players Ruled Out, 2 Doubtful for Sunday vs. Broncos
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be shorthanded once again when they face the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
Three players are ruled out for Sunday's matchup. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) will not be going on Sunday.
Additionally, two players are doubtful. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee), on an MCL sprain, did a bit of work in practice and will be a game-time decision. Wideout Kameron Johnson (ankle), although listed as questionable by Todd Bowles, is also doubtful after not participating on Friday.
Finally, there are two questionable players for Sunday's matchup. Defensive linemen William Gholston (knee) and defensive back Josh Hayes (ankle) are listed as questionable.
Justin Skule will once again get the nod for Luke Goedeke at right tackle, and though he had a tough time against Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit, it's unlikely he'll have as rough a go against a Broncos pass rush that isn't as potent. Greg Gaines will fill in for Vea, and William Gholston and Logan Hall can rotate in where Calijah Kancey is absent. With Kameron Johnson out, it's possible that a wideout can be elevated from the practice squad to take his place.
The Buccaneers will face off against the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.
