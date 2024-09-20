Bucs Gameday

3 Bucs Players Ruled Out, 2 Doubtful for Sunday vs. Broncos

The Bucs are banged up again heading into Week 3.

River Wells

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) blocks against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be shorthanded once again when they face the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Three players are ruled out for Sunday's matchup. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) will not be going on Sunday.

Additionally, two players are doubtful. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee), on an MCL sprain, did a bit of work in practice and will be a game-time decision. Wideout Kameron Johnson (ankle), although listed as questionable by Todd Bowles, is also doubtful after not participating on Friday.

Finally, there are two questionable players for Sunday's matchup. Defensive linemen William Gholston (knee) and defensive back Josh Hayes (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Justin Skule will once again get the nod for Luke Goedeke at right tackle, and though he had a tough time against Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit, it's unlikely he'll have as rough a go against a Broncos pass rush that isn't as potent. Greg Gaines will fill in for Vea, and William Gholston and Logan Hall can rotate in where Calijah Kancey is absent. With Kameron Johnson out, it's possible that a wideout can be elevated from the practice squad to take his place.

The Buccaneers will face off against the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.

RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

