6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp battles to watch on defense
Training camp is underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as rookies reported on Monday, July 21, with veterans reporting the day after.
There's a certain hunger to this Bucs team — they're "starving" as Rachaad White put it during the spring. The Bucs are starving for greatness and to get over the hump that has plagued them the last two seasons after repeated mid-season slumps, limping into the playoffs and not making it far enough to compete for a Super Bowl. There's a different attitude around this Bucs team, and it's one ready to put in the work.
Training camp for some will be a time for them to hone their craft and prepare for the grueling taxation of the NFL regular season with hopes of advancing into the postseason. For others, the opportunity to make the team is at the forefront of their mind. Returning all 11 starters on offense, the Bucs' real competition will come from those vying for the final few spots on the 53-man roster. These are the under-the-radar battles to watch for during training camp:
Can C.J. Brewer hold onto the last defensive lineman spot?
If the Bucs are to keep six defensive linemen (which they usually do), Brewer likely has the inside track for the job. The former UFL star was waived at the end of training camp last season and was re-signed to the practice squad. Due to injuries along the defensive line, Brewer was elevated to the active roster for the first two games of the season before finding a permanent home there ahead of Week 3. He played in 12 games for the Bucs last year and notched his first career sacks.
However, he will be pushed. The Bucs signed veteran Adam Gotsis late last season, and the 32-year-old veteran has 54 career starts across the line. He’s racked up 226 career tackles to go with 10.5 sacks. They also have Mike Greene, who has played in 13 games with the Bucs, including two starts. Eric Banks rounds out the veterans competing for the final spot on the defensive line.
A trio of undrafted players will also try and make their mark, led by Desmond Watson. Nash Hutmacher and Dvon J-Thomas round out the group. Of the three, Watson has the most buzz as the heaviest player in the NFL. He has a lot of work ahead of him this summer, but he could be the one to challenge for a spot on the team.
Will Jose Ramirez take a bigger leap in Year 3 and hold off Watts?
It’s now or never for Ramirez, who, after spending his rookie year on the practice squad, made the 53-man roster out of camp last year. The third-year edge rusher saw action in four games last season, playing primarily special teams, but saw 30 snaps on defense and accumulated one pressure. Ramirez has been singled out by coaches when talking about the depth in the edge room, but he needs a solid camp to maintain a lock on the final spot on the roster.
Working in his favor is a lack of competition behind him. Tampa Bay added two edge rushers to the unit this offseason, with Haason Reddick and David Walker. However, they will both be slotted above Ramirez on the depth chart. His immediate competition for the spot will come from Markees Watts. The third-year outside linebacker has seen more game action than Ramirez, with 12 games, and has notched a sack and a tackle for loss.
Watts and Ramirez are both undersized edge rushers who rely on a quick first step to win across the line. However, with a log jam ahead of them, their clearest path to making the team is on special teams. The Bucs also added undrafted rookie Warren Peeples to the mix, though he faces an uphill battle to crack the competition.
Does Deion Jones still have enough left in the tank?
Veteran linebacker Deion Jones is penciled in the fourth spot, but will face competition from second-year linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. and undrafted rookies Nick Jackson and John Bullock. Desperate for help at the position late last year, the Bucs signed Jones to the practice squad and quickly elevated him. Jones played 18 snaps at middle linebacker in the playoff game against the Commanders and came away with a huge pass breakup in the red zone.
Grier Jr. saw action in seven games last season, playing 105 snaps on special teams. Jackson and Bullcok were very productive linebackers in college and will get to show what they can do when the pads come on. However, Jones looked fresh in the spring and has caught the coaches' attention. The former Pro Bowler will try to fend off Grier Jr. and the rookies for the final spot at linebacker.
Will Jacob Parrish beat out Christian Izien for the starting nickel job?
One of the only starting spots up for grabs on the roster should be one of the most entertaining competitions to watch. The Bucs drafted Jacob Parrish in the third round to compete with Christian Izien for the starting nickel corner job. Izien comes in with 14 career starts to his name and has made game-changing plays for the team.
However, Parrish is uber fast, physical and a ball hawk. During OTAs and minicamp, he came away with several interceptions, showcasing his ability to create takeaways. There is upside with Parrish, and if he can prove he can handle the rigors of training camp, he will likely come away victorious.
Who rounds out the cornerback room?
Zyon McCollum, Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison and Parrish are locks to make the roster. Based on how many corners the Bucs usually roster coming out of camp, six, that would leave two spots available. Among those battling for those spots are Bryce Hall, Kindle Vildor, Tyrek Funderburk, Josh Hayes and Roman Parodie.
Last season, the Bucs were hit hard with a lack of experienced depth at the position after losing Hall for the season in Week 1. It stands to reason that Hall and Vildor will be given every opportunity to claim those spots in an attempt to avoid that again this season. Hayes and Funderburk looked out of place last year when thrust into starting roles, but Funderburk would be a prime candidate to bring back on the practice squad if he fails to land a spot on the roster. Parodie has made some plays and could earn himself a practice squad invite if he can stay consistent through camp.
Who will emerge victorious from the battle for the final safety spot?
Out of all the backup jobs up for grabs, this is perhaps my favorite one to watch this training camp. The safety position has its own set of storylines with Antoine Winfield Jr.’s return to health and prominence, and Tykee Smith making them move to the position full-time. Izien is likely to slide into the third safety role with obvious nickel flexibility as well.
That leaves five safeties competing for what is likely one spot. Kaevon Merriweather likely has the inside track, as he has two years in the system and has started several games. His play on the field took a noticeable jump towards the latter half of the season. Competing with him are two second-year safeties, Rashad Wisdom and Marcus Banks, and two undrafted rookies, Shilo Sanders and JJ Roberts.
Sanders has captured the headlines with his famous lineage, but Roberts could have a real path to claiming the final safety spot. He has positional versatility and quickness, along with his ball skills. However, whoever wins the job will need to show out on special teams, and that’s where Sanders could shine. The team is also high on Banks and Wisdom as they enter their second year with the team. There will be a lot of competition for this final spot on the roster, which will likely come down to the wire.
