6 Buccaneers training camp battles to watch on offense
Training camp is underway for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as rookies report on Monday, July 21, with veterans reporting the day after.
There's a certain hunger to this Bucs team — they're "starving" as Rachaad White put it during the spring. The Bucs are starving for greatness and to get over the hump that has plagued them the last two seasons after repeated mid-season slumps, limping into the playoffs and not making it far enough to compete for a Super Bowl. There's a different attitude around this Bucs team, and it's one ready to put in the work.
Training camp for some will be a time for them to hone their craft and prepare for the grueling taxation of the NFL regular season with hopes of advancing into the postseason. For others, the opportunity to make the team is at the forefront of their mind. Returning all 11 starters on offense, the Bucs' real competition will come from those vying for the final few spots on the 53-man roster. These are the under-the-radar battles to watch for during training camp:
Can Kyle Trask hold on to the backup job?
After testing the waters and agency, Kyle Trask returns to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal. Trask has served as the backup to Baker Mayfield for the last two seasons after losing a training camp battle to him for the starting job in 2023. The Bucs have full confidence in track as their backup. Should he need to go into the game, and he has the confidence of the players as well.
However, the Buccaneers were excited to land Michael Pratt last season, as they had plans to draft him if he were available to them in the seventh round. Pratt did little to quell that excitement in his limited opportunities on the practice squad last season. While it is likely Trask holds onto his job, he could be pushed by Pratt.
Working against Pratt is that he missed all of the off-season work in the spring, and it is unclear if he’ll be able to go once training camp opens. However, if he is ready and performs well, the Buccaneers may be faced with a difficult decision as they might not want to risk Pratt through waivers during final cut downs. It’s not a battle that will grab headlines, but it certainly is one that is worth watching for a training camp.
Could the Bucs keep four running backs?
It doesn’t look likely that the Buccaneers will keep four running backs on the active roster this season, but it’s not something they haven’t done in the past. The Bucs opened the 2023 season with four running backs on the opening day roster. Second-year back D.J. Williams will try to fend off undrafted rookie Josh Williams in an attempt to land a possible fourth running back spot or the job on the practice squad.
D.J. has the leg up, having a year in the system and is the Bucs' closest thing to a short-yardage back with his 6-foot, 225-pound frame. Williams signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent last season and spent the year on the team's practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 6 matchup against the Saints and saw eight snaps on special teams, including two punt returns for 54 yards.
Josh joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU after this year’s draft. The 5’8”, 196-pound back is kind of a jack of all trades. He’s a capable runner and can make plays as a receiver, and is a fearless pass blocker. However, his size can work against him. He’s already caught the attention of Bucs general manager Jason Licht as someone he believes will turn heads. Will that translate into a spot on the main roster, or could he also overtake DJ for a spot on the practice squad? It will be a fun mini-storyline to watch as both Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are free agents after this season.
WIll Emeka Egbuka beat out Jalen McMillan for WR3?
Jalen McMillan’s rookie season had its ups and downs, but he was phenomenal to close out the year with eight touchdowns in his last seven games. His development and relationship with Baker Mayfield was on display as he came down with crucial receptions down the stretch. McMillan has picked up where he left off and has many on the team excited to watch him as he enters his sophomore season in the league.
However, the Bucs invested a first-round pick in Emeka Egbuka in this year’s draft. McMillan has a leg up with a year in the system and the trust of Mayfield, but there is no denying Egbuka’s talent. Mayfield has already given him a vote of confidence, saying he believes the rookie receiver could lineup and start anywhere from Day 1.
With Chris Godwin‘s timeline to return from injury unknown, it will mean more snaps for both Egbuka and McMillan, which will be one of the most intriguing battles to watch in all of camp.
Who fills out the receiver room?
The battle for the final wide receiver spots will be intense. Sterling Shepherd perhaps has the inside track as the crafty veteran has built up a quick rapport with Mayfield and made several clutch plays last season, showing little signs of age. However, there is no shortage of challengers for those final two spots on the roster.
Trey Palmer entered the season as the de facto WR3 last season, but he was quickly outpaced by McMillan. Palmer saw his opportunity shrink last season, but he still has game-changing speed and was an adequate punt returner. Rakim Jarrett lost half of his season to injury, but he has the traits to develop as a wide receiver who can contribute on offense and special teams.
Ryan Miller stepped up more than once last season when injuries thrust him from the practice squad to the active roster and the Buccaneers have been looking for a player like Kam Johnson over the last several seasons, who can be a gadget-type player with elusiveness and effectiveness in the return game as well.
The Buccaneers think they may have found just that guy in seventh-round pick Tez Johnson, whose infectious personality and game-changing ability have many pegging him for the inside track for the final spot on the roster. Beyond those six, Dennis Houston and rookie Garrett Greene, who is a converted quarterback, will be trying to make their presence felt in the hopes of at least landing an invite to the practice squad.
With eight players vying for two spots, every rep will count. The Bucs have one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the league, and there’s a chance teams might come calling, making the daunting task of choosing just six for the main roster a little easier in terms of compensation. While not a starting competition, this will be one of the fiercest battles on the roster.
Can tight end Devin Culp elevate himself up the depth chart?
Cade Otton is a starting tight end for the Buccaneers, but who is next on the depth chart is another question. Payne Durham landed on that spot last year, beating out Ko Kieft and rookie Devin Culp. Durham, now entering his third year with the Buccaneers, has the inside track for the job again as a big-bodied tight end who can block and be a receiving threat due to his size.
However, Culp flashed impressive skills in his limited time last year. With an off-season to prepare, Culp is looking to make himself a bigger part of the game plan each week. You get off to a tremendous start during off-season practices in the spring and can provide the Bucs with a different type of mismatch on game days.
With 4.4 speed in an impressive frame, cult presents challenges for linebackers and safeties, who are asked to cover him one-on-one. That skill was on full display last season when Culp made several big receptions down the field. As the Bucs look to potentially be in more two-tight end sets due to the injury of Tristan Wirfs, he could find more opportunities to get himself on the field, and potentially get more snaps than Durham as TE2
Who rounds out the Bucs' offensive line room?
Another interesting battle. Camp is the battle for the final spots on the offensive line, and with Tristan Wirfs likely missing the beginning of the season and Charlie Heck stepping up in his place, this room will look a bit different than it would have otherwise. The Bucs have a good mix of veteran and rookie talent that will be competing for likely four spots after the starting five.
Elijah Klein likely has the inside track for one of those spots, as the Bucs have been thrilled with his development along the interior behind the scenes. The final three spots will be an intriguing battle. It appears undrafted rookie Jake Majors may have an edge for one of those spots, as he took a majority of the second-team reps at center. The Bucs also guaranteed a large portion of his rookie deal.
The Buccaneers also guaranteed a large portion of undrafted rookie tackle Ben Chukwuma‘s deal and have raved over his raw talent. If all three of those players land spots, the battle for the final spot will be a bloodbath. Seven players will be competing for the final spot on the roster if the Buccaneers only keep nine offensive linemen, with the others vying for spots on the practice squad.
If the Buccaneers are looking for more veteran experience, Sua Opeta would be the logical choice as someone with starting experience in the league. Before an unfortunate ACL tear ended his season prematurely, he was battling Ben Bredeson, now the team's starter, for the left guard job.
Luke Haggard, Raiqwon O’Neill, Silas Dzansi, Lorenz Metz and Garrett Greenfield have all spent at least one season on the Bucs' practice squad, while undrafted rookie Ben Scott joins the fold this year. Of the group, Scott shows some intrigue with center and guard versatility. The team is likely to keep at least three offensive linemen on the practice squad and will receive a roster exemption for Metz.
