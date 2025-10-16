6-time Pro Bowler returns to Bucs practice after missing 4 games
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a major boost at practice Thursday with the return of Mike Evans.
The Buccaneers' star wide receiver practiced for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 3 against the New York Jets.
For Tampa Bay, it’s the best possible news heading into a crucial Monday night matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Evans returns at the right time for Tampa Bay
Evans’ return couldn’t have come at a better time for the Buccaneers’ offense. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver had been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the second half of Tampa Bay’s Week 3 win over the Jets. He was immediately ruled out for the following weeks, but his participation in practice this week is a strong indicator that he’s trending toward playing against Detroit as long as there are no setbacks.
Evans’ presence has been missed. Before going down, he had 14 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown through three games and remained Baker Mayfield’s top target. With his return, Tampa Bay gets back its most dangerous downfield weapon and a much-needed red zone threat.
His timing couldn’t be more important, either. Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka, who has been a breakout star in Evans’ absence, is now dealing with his own hamstring injury and is unlikely to suit up Monday. Evans returning to the lineup gives Tampa Bay some stability as it looks to keep pace with Detroit’s explosive offense.
Balancing caution and urgency
Even with Evans trending upward, the Buccaneers will likely be cautious with their veteran receiver. Hamstring injuries have been a recurring issue for him throughout his career, including one last season that caused him to miss multiple games. Head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard will want to make sure Evans is fully ready before pushing him into heavy snaps.
In the meantime, Tampa Bay will continue to rely on players like wideouts Tez Johnson, Sterling Shepard and running back Rachaad White to carry the load offensively. Having Evans back will open up the passing game, help stretch defenses vertically and give Mayfield another trusted option on critical downs.
If Evans returns without limitations, the Buccaneers’ offense could regain its early-season rhythm just in time for a primetime showdown in Detroit.
