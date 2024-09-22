7 Players Inactive For Buccaneers vs. Broncos
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be shorthanded heading into Week 3's game against the Denver Broncos.
Tampa Bay announced its final inactives list for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, and it features seven different players. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and right tackle Luke Goedeke were all ruled out Friday and expected to be on this list. The Bucs made two more changes on Saturday, ruling out defensive lineman Vita Vea and wideout Kameron Johnson, so those two are on the inactives list, too.
Tight end Devin Culp and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez are healthy scratches, as they have been for the past few games. Defensive tackle C.J. Brewer was activated to the active roster in lieu of Vea's injury, and DL Mike Greene and WR Sterling Shepard were elevated from the practice squad for today's matchup as some extra defensive line insurance and to fill in the WR4 void left by Johnson's absence.
The Broncos, meanwhile, are relatively healthy heading into this matchup. CB Kris Abrams-Draine, TE Lucas Krull, S JL Skinner, DL Eyioma Uwazurike, WR Devaughn Vele, RB Blake Watson and QB Zach Wilson are inactive for Denver, with Wilson serving as the team's emergency third quarterback.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Mike Evans Closing In On Bucs All-Time Record
• Tom Brady Names Bucs as Top 5 NFL Team
• Bucs Doing 'Great Job' Rebuilding Super Bowl Contender